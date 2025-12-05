IndiGo In Crisis: DGCA Loosens Pilot Duty Norms, Is A Return To Normal Flights Coming Soon?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s largest airline, IndiGo, continues to face mounting operational turbulence, with the carrier’s network thrown into disarray for a week now.

As disruptions deepened on Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stepped in with immediate regulatory relief to help stabilise operations, a move that underlines the scale of IndiGo’s ongoing manpower and scheduling challenges.

IndiGo on Friday cancelled more than 600 flights, marking one of its most severe single-day disruptions to date. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport saw the heaviest impact, with the airline suspending all domestic departures from the capital until midnight. Chennai operations were also curtailed, with all outbound flights halted until 6 PM.

Behind the sweeping cancellations lies the second-phase rollout of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, implemented on November 1. IndiGo has reportedly struggled more than its peers to adapt, with the new rules placing additional pressure on crew rostering and fatigue management systems.

In a communication to the DGCA, the airline warned that full operational stability may not return until February 10, 2026. The carrier also indicated that cancellations would continue until December 8, followed by a reduced schedule in the weeks ahead.

Government Steps In as Crisis Intensifies

The cascading cancellations triggered political ripples on Friday, with opposition leaders raising concerns in Parliament over IndiGo’s dominant market position and the impact on passengers nationwide. Allegations of “monopolistic practices” and “regulatory laxity” were levelled during the debate.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu convened a high‑level meeting with IndiGo’s senior management, the DGCA, Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials and ministry representatives.

According to officials, the minister expressed strong displeasure over IndiGo’s handling of the FDTL transition, emphasising that airlines had ample time to prepare for the updated norms.

He directed IndiGo to urgently restore normal operations, avoid any fare escalation during the crisis, and ensure timely communication with passengers regarding likely cancellations. The airline was also instructed to provide hotel accommodation and other facilities wherever necessary.

DGCA Relaxes Key Pilot Duty Rule

To help contain the crisis, the DGCA issued a notification withdrawing a clause that had prohibited airlines from substituting weekly rest with leave. This relaxation, prompted by industry representations, gives carriers greater flexibility in managing rosters during periods of staff shortage.

The regulator said: “In view of the ongoing operational disruptions… it has been considered necessary to review the said provision. Therefore, the instruction that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect.”

Industry watchers say the temporary relaxation offers much-needed breathing space but is unlikely to resolve structural challenges immediately. IndiGo remained the worst-hit airline in November as well, recording 1,232 cancellations across its network, the highest among domestic carriers.

The airline’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, reflected the crisis at the bourses. By 12:50 PM on Friday, the stock was trading at Rs 5,288.85, down Rs 148.75, marking a notable decline from Rs 5,875 on December 1. The near-10 per cent weekly slide underscores rising investor unease over the carrier’s operational preparedness and its ability to manage regulatory transitions.

A Long Road to Normalcy

While the government is monitoring the situation closely, concerns persist over whether IndiGo can realign its operations quickly enough to prevent further erosion of passenger trust. Analysts note that the airline’s scale, though typically its strength, may now be amplifying the consequences of missteps.

With travel demand high and the holiday season in full swing, IndiGo faces the twin challenges of stabilising schedules and restoring confidence.

For passengers and policymakers alike, the coming weeks will serve as a crucial test of the airline’s ability to navigate regulatory change without compromising service reliability.