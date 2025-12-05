IndiGo Shares Crash 10% In A Week, More Flights Cancelled 

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Troubles for budget carrier operator, IndiGo, seem to be never ending. With more flight disruptions announced today, the carrier's share prices tanked further.

The stock price of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, IndiGo’s parent company, traded at Rs 5,288.85 per share, down Rs 148.75, as of 12:50 PM on Friday, reflecting market anxiety over the deepening flight disruptions.

Previously, on December 1, the company's shares were trading at Rs 5,875 apiece. In the span of a week, the company's stock has crashed 10 per cent.

Notably, the airline announced more disruptions today. It cancelled all domestic flights scheduled to depart from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport until midnight, as widespread operational disruptions persisted. This downfall is a direct result of the second-phase rollout of the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms introduced on November 1, which have reportedly affected IndiGo more severely than other carriers.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory For Passengers

A passenger advisory released by Delhi Airport said, "IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are CANCELLED till midnight today (till 23:59 hours). Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled."

The statement added that airport teams were coordinating with partners to reduce inconvenience and support passengers throughout the disruption.

The advisory also noted, "Passengers requiring any medical support can connect with our Ground staff or Help Desk or the medical staff in the Self Medication Room at T3 Domestic Pier junction, Post Security Self Medication room in T2 and Departure Medical Centre at T1."

Over 600 IndiGo Flights Cancelled Nationwide

IndiGo cancelled more than 600 flights on Friday alone, with Delhi Airport experiencing the highest level of disruption among major Indian airports. Additionally, the airline suspended all departures from Chennai until 6 PM the same day.

In a communication to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, IndiGo stated that full operational normalcy may not be restored until 10 February 2026. The carrier cited planning lapses in implementing the second phase of the FDTL norms as the central cause of the ongoing crisis.

IndiGo also warned that cancellations would continue until 8 December, with a scaled-down flight schedule expected after that date.

Government Pulls Up IndiGo

Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu held a high-level review meeting to assess the escalating flight chaos. He expressed strong displeasure over IndiGo’s management of the FDTL rollout despite having considerable preparation time, reflecting growing government concern over the airline’s operational oversight.