One Wife, Two Husbands And Now A Baby: Himachal’s Unique Marriage Back In Spotlight

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman married to two brothers welcomes newborn child.

Traditional 'Jodidar' system in Sirmaur allows polyandry.

Viral post highlights mixed reactions to family's arrangement.

Child's birth intensifies celebrations for the unique family.

A unique marriage from Himachal Pradesh is back in the spotlight after the couple welcomed a newborn. The child was born into a family in Sirmaur district that follows the traditional “Jodidar” system, where a woman is married to two brothers.

Sunita Chauhan, who married Pradeep Negi and Kapil Negi under this custom, has given birth to a baby, bringing joy to the entire family. While one of the fathers is present at home celebrating the moment, the other, currently abroad, shared his happiness on social media along with a photo, which has since gone viral.

'Baby Completed Our Lives'

Expressing his emotions, the father living overseas wrote that the arrival of the baby has completed their lives and that he is eager to return home soon to hold his child and experience the joy of fatherhood. He added that while he earlier did not feel as eager to return home, he now looks forward to spending precious time with his family.

The viral post has sparked mixed reactions online. While some users see it as a reflection of cultural traditions and social structure, others have expressed surprise at the arrangement.

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The “Jodidar” or polyandry tradition, still practised in parts of Sirmaur, allows two or more brothers from the same family to marry one woman. Though such practices were more common in the past, this particular marriage had gained widespread attention last year due to the couple’s modern background.

With the birth of the child, celebrations have intensified in the family, and locals, as well as social media users, have extended their congratulations to the couple.