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HomeCitiesOne Wife, Two Husbands And Now A Baby: Himachal’s Unique Marriage Back In Spotlight

One Wife, Two Husbands And Now A Baby: Himachal’s Unique Marriage Back In Spotlight

While one of the fathers is present at home celebrating the moment, the other, currently abroad, shared his happiness on social media along with a photo.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 08:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Woman married to two brothers welcomes newborn child.
  • Traditional 'Jodidar' system in Sirmaur allows polyandry.
  • Viral post highlights mixed reactions to family's arrangement.
  • Child's birth intensifies celebrations for the unique family.

A unique marriage from Himachal Pradesh is back in the spotlight after the couple welcomed a newborn. The child was born into a family in Sirmaur district that follows the traditional “Jodidar” system, where a woman is married to two brothers.

Sunita Chauhan, who married Pradeep Negi and Kapil Negi under this custom, has given birth to a baby, bringing joy to the entire family. While one of the fathers is present at home celebrating the moment, the other, currently abroad, shared his happiness on social media along with a photo, which has since gone viral.

'Baby Completed Our Lives'

Expressing his emotions, the father living overseas wrote that the arrival of the baby has completed their lives and that he is eager to return home soon to hold his child and experience the joy of fatherhood. He added that while he earlier did not feel as eager to return home, he now looks forward to spending precious time with his family.

The viral post has sparked mixed reactions online. While some users see it as a reflection of cultural traditions and social structure, others have expressed surprise at the arrangement.

Also Read: US-Iran Talks To Resume Via Pakistan; White House Optimistic, Iran Signals Hormuz Passage Through Oman

The “Jodidar” or polyandry tradition, still practised in parts of Sirmaur, allows two or more brothers from the same family to marry one woman. Though such practices were more common in the past, this particular marriage had gained widespread attention last year due to the couple’s modern background.

With the birth of the child, celebrations have intensified in the family, and locals, as well as social media users, have extended their congratulations to the couple.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Jodidar' system?

The 'Jodidar' system, also known as polyandry, is a tradition where a woman is married to two brothers from the same family. It is still practiced in parts of Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh.

Why is this particular marriage in the news again?

The couple, who practices the 'Jodidar' system, is back in the spotlight because the woman has given birth to a child. This event has brought joy to the family and intensified celebrations.

How did the fathers react to the baby's birth?

One father, who is abroad, expressed his happiness on social media, stating the baby has completed their lives and he is eager to return home. The other father is home celebrating the moment.

What were the reactions to the viral post about this marriage?

The viral post has generated mixed reactions online. Some see it as a reflection of cultural traditions, while others have expressed surprise at the arrangement.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 08:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
HIMACHAL PRADESH Jodidar Marriage HP
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