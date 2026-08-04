Karnataka HM blames 'misunderstanding' for police recruitment exam row

Bengaluru, Aug 3 (PTI): Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday clarified that the controversy over the alleged lapses during the written examination for police constable recruitment stemmed from a "misunderstanding" among a section of candidates regarding the OMR sheet and question booklet serial numbers.

His remarks came following protests at the police constable recruitment exam centre in Vijayapura district on Sunday after aspirants alleged lapses in the conduct of the written test, with many walking out and demanding a re-examination.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said, "See, there was some misunderstanding or misconception among the candidates saying that the OMR serial number and the question bank serial number have to be same.

"It is not necessary nor have we specified anywhere. It is just a handful of them who thought it was necessary and they walked out, despite us telling that once you walk out, you cannot come back in," he said.

"So then when they realised that what they had done was not wise, they said they have to come in. But the rule does not, once you leave the premises with the OMR sheets, you cannot come back in. So, let us see what can be done about that," Kharge said.

Responding to a question that protesters were taken into custody by the local police, the Home Minister said, "See, if you are going to disrupt the examination centre, you are going to throw open the gates and dismantle it, what do you expect us to do? Our responsibility is also for them and also for people who are writing the exams, no? Quite naturally, to maintain law and order, we had to take a few people in custody." Responding to demands for his resignation, Kharge said those seeking his ouster should explain why the then home minister Araga Jnanendra and the then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP government did not resign during the PSI recruitment scam.

"Yeah, I will resign. Let them first... 25 days, let them go on hunger strike. Then if they don't control, we will do one lathicharge and then I will resign. Just like how they did for this thing..." he said.

"...Yesterday, lakhs of people wrote exams and there is a problem only with close to around 120 people..." Kharge added.

Hundreds of candidates at Sharadamba PU College in Tikota boycotted the examination on Sunday, alleging delays in the distribution of question papers and irregularities in the handling of question papers and OMR sheets.

Several aspirants staged a protest outside the centre, alleging that the lapses had adversely affected candidates who had spent years preparing for the recruitment.

According to the candidates, the question papers, scheduled to be distributed at 10.30 am, reached them about 30 minutes late.

They also alleged that the procedure for distributing question papers and OMR sheets varied from one classroom to another, prompting many to walk out and demand a fresh examination.

Sources said candidates who left the examination hall carrying question papers and OMR sheets had violated KEA rules and were therefore not allowed to re-enter. PTI AMP SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)