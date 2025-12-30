Indian Railways Rolls Out Mega Projects To Boost Connectivity

Indian Railways is undertaking some of the most ambitious infrastructure projects of the 21st century to strengthen national integration, improve logistics, and expand its modern railway network.

According to a release, one such significant project is the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link (USBRL). Built at a cost of approx. ₹44,000 crore, the 272 km line passes through the Himalayan region. The project includes the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge. It stands 359 metres above the river, higher than the Eiffel Tower. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind loads.

The project also includes India's first cable-stayed railway bridge over the Anji River, known as the Anji Rail Bridge. Thirty-six tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges are part of the project. The USBRL provides all-weather rail connectivity to the Kashmir Valley, boosting mobility, tourism, and economic activity in the region.

Another significant achievement is the New Pamban Railway Bridge in Tamil Nadu. The new bridge is India's first vertical-lift sea bridge. Built at a cost of about ₹550 crore, the 2.08 km-long bridge comprises 100 spans: 99 of 18.3 metres each and one main span of 72.5 metres.

The bridge features a robust substructure system comprising 333 piles and 101 pile caps, ensuring structural stability. It also includes 99 approach girders designed for efficient load distribution. The bridge is engineered to withstand harsh marine conditions and strong coastal winds. To enhance durability, a corrosion protection system has been implemented, capable of extending the bridge's service life to 38 years without maintenance and to 58 years with minimal maintenance, the release stated.

The new bridge ensures rail connectivity to Rameswaram, an important pilgrimage and tourism centre. Reflecting its advanced design and engineering excellence, the New Pamban Railway Bridge has been conferred the prestigious Steel Structures & Metal Buildings Award 2024 in the Bridge Design category.

Indian Railways has also made significant progress in combating serious connectivity challenges in the Northeast. According to the release, since 2014, more than 1,679 km of railway track have been laid in the Northeast. Over 2,500 route kilometres have been electrified. More than 470 road overbridges and underbridges have been constructed.

Additionally, the Bairabi-Sairang new line has been fully commissioned. This has connected Aizawl to the rail network for the first time. Aizawl is now the fourth capital in the Northeast to be linked with the national rail network.

Moreover, sixty stations in the Northeast are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Major projects such as Sivok-Rangpo, Dimapur-Kohima, and Jiribam-Imphal are also progressing steadily. These projects are improving the economic and social integration of the Northeast with the rest of the country.

Furthermore, in the freight sector, the release states that Indian Railways is transforming logistics through the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), running from Ludhiana to Sonnagar, spans 1,337 km and has been fully commissioned. The Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), connecting Jawaharlal Nehru Port Terminal to Dadri, is 1,506 km long, of which 1,404 km, i.e., 93.2%, has been commissioned.

Together, the two corridors total 2,843 km. So far, 2,741 route kilometres have been commissioned, accounting for about 96.4% of the total length. They reduce transit times, lower logistics costs, and improve reliability across industries and ports.

In terms of high-speed rail, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project is being implemented by NHSRCL.

As per the release, as of 21 December 2025, 331 km of viaduct work has been completed out of the total 508 km alignment. Pier work has been completed for 410 km. Seventeen river bridges, five PSC bridges, and eleven steel bridges have already been completed. Approximately 272 km of RC trackbed has been constructed. More than 4100 OHE masts have been installed. Additionally, major tunnelling works in Maharashtra are in progress. Rolling stock depots at Surat and Ahmedabad are also being developed.

"Together, these landmark projects show Indian Railways' role in national development. They reflect large-scale investment and advanced engineering capabilities. Through these efforts, Indian Railways is improving connectivity, supporting economic growth, and strengthening national unity across regions," the release highlighted.

