UP: Man saves teenage son from crocodile in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Apr 3 (PTI): A father risked his life to save his teenage son from a crocodile here, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place in Nagariya Sahgawan village of the Jehanabad area when the boy, Mohit Kumar (around 14 years old), was attacked by a crocodile while accompanying his father to a field near a river.

According to officials, the boy had gone near the riverbank during wheat harvesting when the crocodile grabbed him in its jaws and began dragging him towards the water.

Hearing his son's screams, the father, Prem Shankar, rushed to the spot and fought the reptile, eventually managing to free the child from its grip.

A forest department team led by ranger Kaushendra reached the spot and gathered information from villagers. The injured boy was immediately taken to the district hospital in Pilibhit.

Dr Gaurav Gangwar, posted in the emergency ward, said the child sustained serious injuries but is out of danger after primary treatment and remains under observation.

The incident has triggered panic among villagers, who have urged the forest department to capture the crocodile and relocate it to a safer area.

Forest officials have advised residents to avoid venturing into unsafe areas near water bodies. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)