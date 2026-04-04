Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaUP: Man saves teenage son from crocodile in Pilibhit

UP: Man saves teenage son from crocodile in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Apr 3 (PTI): A father risked his life to save his teenage son from a crocodile here, officials said on Frida.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 12:04 AM (IST)

Pilibhit (UP), Apr 3 (PTI): A father risked his life to save his teenage son from a crocodile here, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place in Nagariya Sahgawan village of the Jehanabad area when the boy, Mohit Kumar (around 14 years old), was attacked by a crocodile while accompanying his father to a field near a river.

According to officials, the boy had gone near the riverbank during wheat harvesting when the crocodile grabbed him in its jaws and began dragging him towards the water.

Hearing his son's screams, the father, Prem Shankar, rushed to the spot and fought the reptile, eventually managing to free the child from its grip.

A forest department team led by ranger Kaushendra reached the spot and gathered information from villagers. The injured boy was immediately taken to the district hospital in Pilibhit.

Dr Gaurav Gangwar, posted in the emergency ward, said the child sustained serious injuries but is out of danger after primary treatment and remains under observation.

The incident has triggered panic among villagers, who have urged the forest department to capture the crocodile and relocate it to a safer area.

Forest officials have advised residents to avoid venturing into unsafe areas near water bodies. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking Update: US-Iran Talks Collapse; Middle East Conflict Escalates, Civilian Targets Hit

Published at : 04 Apr 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 04 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Punjab govt issues notification for implementation of financial assistance scheme for women
Punjab govt issues notification for implementation of financial assistance scheme for women
India
UP: Man saves teenage son from crocodile in Pilibhit
UP: Man saves teenage son from crocodile in Pilibhit
India
Toll in Bihar hooch tragedy rises to five, 12 arrested; Opposition targets NDA govt over deaths
Toll in Bihar hooch tragedy rises to five, 12 arrested; Opposition targets NDA govt over deaths
India
Congress Releases Candidate List For TN Election; Selvaperunthagai To Contest From Key Seat: Full List
Congress Releases Candidate List For TN Election; Selvaperunthagai To Contest From Key Seat: Full List
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: US-Iran Talks Collapse; Middle East Conflict Escalates, Civilian Targets Hit
Breaking Update: Iran Strikes Iraq and Israel with Drones & Missiles, Escalating Middle East Conflict
Breaking Update: Iran Claims Multiple US F-35 Strikes Amid Rising Middle East Missile Tensions
War Alert: Iran Claims Two U.S. F-35 Fighter Jets Shot Down Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict
Middle East conflict: Iran, Oman Launch Joint Protocol for Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Boardrooms Of Influence: Scrutinising International Crisis Group And India’s Strategic Past
Opinion
Embed widget