Tatkal Booking New Rules: Railways Introduces Stricter Checks- All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Millions of passengers rely on Indian Railways every day to reach their destinations. Yet when it comes to sudden travel plans and Tatkal bookings, the process has often felt like a test of patience. Within seconds of bookings opening, seats would vanish, leaving genuine passengers frustrated. To address this long-standing issue, Indian Railways has introduced sweeping digital reforms in 2026 aimed at curbing misuse, strengthening verification, and ensuring a fairer chance for ordinary travellers.

Crackdown On Bots & Fake Accounts

Under the new system, Indian Railways has deployed advanced monitoring tools to detect suspicious booking patterns. Special software now tracks unusually fast transactions often linked to automated bots and unauthorised agents. Accounts attempting to secure tickets at abnormal speeds may be temporarily or permanently blocked.

Mobile number and government ID verification have also been made mandatory. Without complete authentication, Tatkal tickets cannot be booked. This move is expected to significantly reduce fake accounts and black-market activity.

Name and identity checks will now be enforced more strictly. Any mismatch in passenger details may lead to cancellation and possible penalties.

Stronger Servers, Fairer Access

Technical upgrades form another key pillar of the reform. Previously, the booking website would slow down dramatically the moment Tatkal windows opened. Server capacity has now been enhanced to handle peak traffic more efficiently.

During the initial minutes of booking, special filters will remain active to block auto-fill tools and script-based booking attempts. Importantly, the speed difference between the mobile app and the website has been eliminated, with both platforms now operating on the same technical framework to ensure transparency.

Payment systems have also been streamlined to reduce failed transactions when seats are available.

Perhaps the most significant change is that the first few minutes of Tatkal booking will now be reserved exclusively for individual passengers. Authorised agents will not be allowed to book tickets during this window, giving ordinary travellers a fair opportunity to secure seats.

Related Video Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers