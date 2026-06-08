Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump downplayed attack, confidently predicted quick diplomatic agreement.

US President Donald Trump has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran's latest missile attack and asserted that the Israeli leader would have "no choice" but to accept any agreement negotiated by Washington with Tehran.

Trump's comments came after Iran launched missiles towards Israel, marking the first direct Iranian attack since the ceasefire that took effect on April 8 and threatening to derail ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending months of hostilities.

According to Axios, Trump spoke with Netanyahu shortly after the missile attack and urged him to avoid a military response that could jeopardise negotiations.

Trump Says Netanyahu Must Accept Any Deal

In a telephone interview with the Financial Times, Trump said Netanyahu would ultimately be required to accept any agreement reached between Washington and Tehran.

"He won't have any choice. I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn't call the shots," Trump said.

The US president also dismissed suggestions that the latest Iranian attack would alter his diplomatic approach.

"It's not going to have any impact on the deal," he said, referring to ongoing negotiations with Iran.

ALSO READ: Trump Rules Out Sanctions Relief, Unfreezing Iranian Assets As Part Of Any Deal

'We're Very Close' To An Agreement

Speaking separately to Fox News, Trump expressed confidence that a deal could be finalised within days.

"We're very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place," he said.

Addressing Iran, Trump added: "You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal."

He also sought to downplay the impact of the missile barrage.

"The Iranian strikes didn't hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate," Trump told Axios.

Warning against further escalation, Trump said another military exchange would only prolong the conflict.

"If Bibi strikes them back, it's just going to keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years," he said.

"Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one."

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Iran Launches Missiles At Israel

The Israeli military said sirens were activated in several parts of the country after missiles were launched from Iran.

"Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to Israeli authorities, air defence systems intercepted the incoming missiles and no casualties or major damage were immediately reported.

The Israeli Air Force said emergency alerts were issued to residents in affected areas and urged the public to follow instructions from the Home Front Command.

ALSO READ: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Stronghold In Beirut, First Since April Ceasefire

Trump's Call With Netanyahu

According to reports, Trump told Netanyahu during their phone conversation to hold off on retaliatory action because diplomatic progress was within reach.

A US official quoted by Axios said Trump urged the Israeli leader to refrain from striking Iran as negotiations approached a critical stage.

The conversation took place hours after Iran's missile launch and amid growing concerns that renewed hostilities could undermine efforts to transform the fragile ceasefire into a broader peace agreement.

The latest tensions also follow Israeli strikes on Hezbollah-linked targets in Beirut's Dahieh district on Sunday, further heightening fears of a wider regional escalation involving Israel, Iran and Tehran-backed groups across the Middle East.