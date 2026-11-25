Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India committed to enhancing collective security capacities with nations.

NSA Doval urged deeper cooperation on evolving security threats.

Conclave aligns with India's 'Neighborhood First' and 'MAHASAGAR' vision.

CSC focuses on maritime safety, cyber security, disaster relief.

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) India remains committed to working closely with key Indian Ocean nations to enhance their collective capacities to deal with evolving security threats, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Wednesday.

In his address at the eighth Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in Male, Doval listed various pressing challenges facing the region and called for deeper strategic cooperation to address them.

The CSC has emerged as a key regional security grouping of Indian Ocean littoral states, comprising India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Mauritius, Bangladesh, and Seychelles. It has largely been focusing on maritime safety, counter-terrorism, and transnational security cooperation.

"The Colombo Security Conclave represents the intersection of our Neighborhood First outlook and the MAHASAGAR vision," Doval said.

"We are committed to continue working closely with the CSC countries to enhance our collective capacities in dealing with the evolving serious security challenges," he added.

Last March, during his visit to Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the vision MAHASAGAR, or 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, for India's engagement with the Global South.

Doval said he was confident that the CSC will become an effective instrument in the Indian Ocean region to provide collective security and look after common interests.

"India has been trying to work very closely with Sri Lanka, with the Maldives and other countries, and we want to see that this cooperation is further extended," the NSA said.

"I assure all of you that India, as one of the countries which had initiated the idea of the Colombo Security Conclave, will give its best and will try to give all necessary help, assistance. I assure you of our fullest commitment to achieve our common objectives," Doval added.

The Colombo Security Conclave was established in 2020 when India, Sri Lanka and Maldives agreed to expand the scope and membership of their trilateral meeting on maritime cooperation.

Cooperation under the CSC focuses on the five pillars of maritime safety and security, countering terrorism and radicalisation, combating trafficking and transnational organised crime and cyber security, protection of critical infrastructure, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)