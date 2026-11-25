The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected student activist Umar Khalid's plea for interim bail in the Delhi riots case, saying it would hear the Delhi Police's stand before considering the bail application.

The Supreme Court also issued notices to the Delhi Police on the bail pleas filed by Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots 'larger conspiracy' case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought interim bail for both accused until the matter is heard. However, the court said it would pass an order only after examining the Delhi Police's response.

Both Khalid and Imam have sought bail, citing delays in the trial before the lower court.