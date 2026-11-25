Belagavi (Karnataka), Nov 25 (PTI) The demand for a separate state of North Karnataka could become a reality in the next five to 10 years, BJP MLA Balakrishna Jarkiholi has said.

His remarks come a week ahead of the Karnataka Legislature's winter session in Belagavi, scheduled to begin on December 2, when regional development and the long-pending demands of North Karnataka are expected to come into focus.

The North Karnataka region, particularly Belagavi, witnesses heightened political activity ahead of the annual legislature session, with the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) renewing its decades-old demand for the separation of Belagavi from Karnataka and its merger with Maharashtra.

Recalling former Minister Umesh Katti's advocacy for a separate North Karnataka state, Arabhavi MLA Jarkiholi on Tuesday said, "Sometimes, we too felt that it might be a good idea. He used to say that if North Karnataka became a separate state, Belagavi would become its capital and the region would witness tremendous development."

Speaking to reporters, the former minister said the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha was constructed in Belagavi with the objective of benefiting the region, but development had not taken place to the desired extent.

"Development has taken place, but not to the extent that it should have. If comprehensive development is to take place, we need to consider what he used to say about having a separate state of our own," he said.

Jarkiholi said the BJP would take up the problems of North Karnataka seriously and fight to secure relief for the people.

Responding to a question on whether there was support for the separate state demand, he said, "Perhaps, after five or ten years, things may move in that direction. It could definitely happen. Let us see what happens then."

On the demand for devoting the entire winter session to issues concerning North Karnataka, the BJP MLA said he would raise the matter with the party's state president and at the meeting of its legislators.

"If it is not possible to devote all nine days to North Karnataka, we will at least try to ensure that five days are set aside for discussing issues concerning this region," he said.

He said issues concerning Bengaluru and other regions could be discussed when the legislature meets there, while the Belagavi session should focus on North Karnataka.

Jarkiholi said the discussion should cover irrigation, farmers' problems and drought, adding that political differences should be set aside to collectively fight for the region's development.

"We will set aside our differences within Belagavi district and forget the political differences prevailing in the state. We will all come together and fight for the development of North Karnataka," he said.

Claiming that successive governments had contributed to the region's development through infrastructure, roads, irrigation projects, educational institutions and other facilities, he said much more needed to be done.

Referring to the Nanjundappa Committee report, which identified several taluks as backward, he said there were no backward taluks in the region today, though some might continue to figure in official records.

"Development has taken place. However, we will continue to make efforts to ensure that it happens on a much larger scale," he said.

Jarkiholi also said people from North Karnataka should come together, irrespective of political affiliations, to strongly raise their concerns during the legislature session.

The Arabhavi MLA is one of the five Jarkiholi brothers who hold sway in Belagavi.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)