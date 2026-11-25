Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court set aside probe order against Rahul Gandhi.

Matter returned to Allahabad High Court for fresh consideration.

Rahul Gandhi must be made party to the proceedings.

Case originated from disproportionate assets complaint against Gandhi.

The Supreme Court has set aside the Allahabad High Court's order directing a CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into allegations of disproportionate assets against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has sent the matter back to the High Court for fresh consideration. The apex court also directed that Rahul Gandhi be made a party to the proceedings, allowing him to present his arguments before the High Court takes a fresh decision.

The case stems from a petition filed by BJP worker Vignesh Shishir, who alleged that Gandhi had accumulated disproportionate assets and questioned his declared income in relation to his foreign travel expenses.

Why Was A CBI-ED Probe Ordered Against Rahul Gandhi?

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had directed the investigating agencies to examine allegations against Gandhi following Shishir's petition.

The complainant claimed that Gandhi had spent approximately Rs 60 crore on foreign trips, an amount he alleged was significantly higher than his declared income.

Rahul Gandhi subsequently challenged the High Court's order in the Supreme Court, questioning the manner in which the proceedings were conducted.

Kapil Sibal Questions High Court Proceedings

During the Supreme Court hearing on August 17, Gandhi's lawyer, Kapil Sibal, argued that the High Court had passed its directions without giving his client an opportunity to present his side.

Sibal questioned how the complainant, who allegedly had no direct connection to the matter, was able to get the petition heard in a closed-chamber proceeding.

He also raised concerns over information submitted in a sealed cover allegedly being leaked to the media. Describing the proceedings as a violation of the principles of natural justice, Sibal argued that Gandhi should have been given an opportunity to respond before such directions were issued.

CBI Says It Is Conducting Only Preliminary Investigation

Opposing Gandhi's plea, complainant Vignesh Shishir argued that there was no legal requirement to hear a proposed accused during the preliminary investigation stage.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the CBI, also informed the Supreme Court that the agency was conducting only a preliminary inquiry. He said a decision on whether to register an FIR would be taken after the inquiry was completed.

During the proceedings, Justice Joymalya Bagchi questioned why the CBI had not taken cognisance and initiated action if the allegations were as serious as claimed.

Supreme Court Sends Matter Back To Allahabad High Court

The Supreme Court has now directed the Allahabad High Court to reconsider the matter after hearing all concerned parties.

By ordering that Rahul Gandhi be included in the proceedings, the apex court has ensured that his objections and submissions will also be considered before the High Court arrives at a fresh decision.

The earlier directions for a CBI-ED investigation have been set aside, and the matter will now undergo fresh consideration before the High Court.