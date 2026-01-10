Indian Embassy In China Celebrates Hindi’s Global Spirit Through Cultural Showcase

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Consulate General of India in Shanghai celebrated World Hindi Day with enthusiasm and cultural fervour under the leadership of Consul General Pratik Mathur. The event highlighted the global relevance of Hindi and India’s rich literary and cultural heritage, with members of the Indian community and diplomats from several countries in attendance. Addressing the gathering, the Consul General read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message, which described Hindi as more than a language, calling it a powerful link that carries India’s values, sensitivity and ideas to the world. Students and teachers from leading universities in eastern China, including Fudan University, Shanghai International Studies University (SISU) and East China Normal University (ECNU), presented creative works and reflections on Hindi, adding academic depth to the celebrations.

A vibrant cultural programme showcased the spirit of “One India, Best India”, featuring performances by students of the Shanghai Theatre Academy. Accomplished Bharatanatyam performers were also felicitated during the event. Poet Sunita Mehta recited her self-composed poem “Kartavya Ki Antim Pankti”, dedicated to her late husband, Kirti Chakra awardee Brigadier Ravi Datt Mehta, which left the audience deeply moved.





The programme also featured a stage performance of renowned playwright Mohan Rakesh’s “Ashadh ka Ek Din” by members of the Indian diaspora, alongside its Chinese adaptation presented by the Shanghai Theatre Academy, marking a step towards promoting Indian literature in China. The celebrations concluded with remarks by the Consul General on the importance of Hindi and languages in fostering cultural connection and global understanding.