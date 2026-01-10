Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Indian Embassy In China Celebrates Hindi's Global Spirit Through Cultural Showcase

Indian Embassy In China Celebrates Hindi’s Global Spirit Through Cultural Showcase

The Indian Consulate in Shanghai marked World Hindi Day with cultural performances, literary presentations and academic participation,

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Consulate General of India in Shanghai celebrated World Hindi Day with enthusiasm and cultural fervour under the leadership of Consul General Pratik Mathur. The event highlighted the global relevance of Hindi and India’s rich literary and cultural heritage, with members of the Indian community and diplomats from several countries in attendance. Addressing the gathering, the Consul General read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message, which described Hindi as more than a language, calling it a powerful link that carries India’s values, sensitivity and ideas to the world. Students and teachers from leading universities in eastern China, including Fudan University, Shanghai International Studies University (SISU) and East China Normal University (ECNU), presented creative works and reflections on Hindi, adding academic depth to the celebrations.

A vibrant cultural programme showcased the spirit of “One India, Best India”, featuring performances by students of the Shanghai Theatre Academy. Accomplished Bharatanatyam performers were also felicitated during the event. Poet Sunita Mehta recited her self-composed poem “Kartavya Ki Antim Pankti”, dedicated to her late husband, Kirti Chakra awardee Brigadier Ravi Datt Mehta, which left the audience deeply moved.


Indian Embassy In China Celebrates Hindi’s Global Spirit Through Cultural Showcase

The programme also featured a stage performance of renowned playwright Mohan Rakesh’s “Ashadh ka Ek Din” by members of the Indian diaspora, alongside its Chinese adaptation presented by the Shanghai Theatre Academy, marking a step towards promoting Indian literature in China. The celebrations concluded with remarks by the Consul General on the importance of Hindi and languages in fostering cultural connection and global understanding.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who led the World Hindi Day celebration in Shanghai?

The celebration was led by Consul General Pratik Mathur. He is the Consul General of India in Shanghai.

What was the significance of World Hindi Day in Shanghai?

The event highlighted the global relevance of Hindi and India's rich literary and cultural heritage. It aimed to foster cultural connection and global understanding.

Which universities participated in the World Hindi Day event?

Students and teachers from Fudan University, Shanghai International Studies University (SISU), and East China Normal University (ECNU) participated. They presented creative works and reflections on Hindi.

What cultural performances were featured at the event?

Performances included a vibrant cultural programme showcasing

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
