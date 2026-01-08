Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndia Census 2027: First Phase To Begin From This Date, Fully Digital With Caste Enumeration After 100 Years

India Census 2027: First Phase To Begin From This Date, Fully Digital With Caste Enumeration After 100 Years

India’s long-delayed Census 2027 will begin with houselisting from April, featuring self-enumeration, digital data collection, and caste enumeration.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 10:01 AM (IST)

India’s long-delayed Census 2027 will begin with houselisting from April, featuring self-enumeration, digital data collection, and caste enumeration. India’s long-postponed decennial census is officially back on track. The Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India (RG&CCI) on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, announced the schedule for the first phase of Census 2027, marking the formal launch of one of the world’s largest administrative exercises.

According to the notification, the initial stage—known as houselisting operations (HLO)—will be conducted between April 1 and September 30, 2026, across all States and Union Territories. Each State will carry out the houselisting process over a 30-day period, with exact dates to be notified individually by State governments.

Citizens will also be allowed to participate through self-enumeration, which will be open for 15 days prior to the start of door-to-door houselisting in each region.

Houselisting To Lay Groundwork For Population Count

The houselisting and housing census phase is a crucial preparatory step for the actual population count. It involves a systematic survey of all buildings, houses, and households, creating a verified framework for the second phase of the census, as per a report on The Hindu.

Clarifying the process, Registrar General Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan stated in the notification: as quoted by NDTV, “There shall also be an option for self-enumeration which shall be conducted in 15 days’ time period just before the start of house-to-house houselisting operations of 30 days.”

The full census was originally scheduled for 2021 but was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be conducted in two phases—the houselisting and housing census from April to September 2026, followed by population enumeration (PE) in February 2027.

Caste Enumeration To Return After Nearly A Century

One of the most significant aspects of Census 2027 is the reintroduction of caste enumeration, which will be captured electronically during the population enumeration phase. This marks the first nationwide caste data collection since Independence.

Caste was last comprehensively recorded during the British-era censuses conducted between 1881 and 1931, and was excluded from post-Independence census exercises. The decision to restore caste enumeration was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 30, 2025.

The move is expected to have far-reaching implications for policy planning, welfare schemes, and political discourse.

India’s First Fully Digital Census

Census 2027 will also be India’s first fully digital census. Around 30 lakh enumerators will collect data using mobile applications compatible with Android and iOS platforms. A central monitoring portal will oversee data collection, aiming to improve accuracy, transparency, and real-time supervision.

The reference date for population enumeration has been fixed at 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027, except for Ladakh, snow-bound regions, and non-synchronous areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

On December 12, 2025, the Union Cabinet approved the conduct of Census 2027 at an estimated cost of ₹11,718.2 crore. Once completed, the government has promised faster and more user-friendly access to census data, allowing policymakers, researchers, and citizens to retrieve information instantly through digital platforms.

Related Video

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Cities
Teenage National Shooter Accuses Coach Of Sexual Assault, Threatening To Ruin Career
Teenage National Shooter Accuses Coach Of Sexual Assault, Threatening To Ruin Career
World
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit In Atlantic: WATCH
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit: WATCH
World
Another BNP Leader Shot Dead As Bangladesh Remains On Edge Ahead Of Elections
Another BNP Leader Shot Dead As Bangladesh Remains On Edge Ahead Of Elections
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget