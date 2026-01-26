India Celebrates 77th Republic Day, Check Flag Hoisting Timings

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndia Celebrates 77th Republic Day, Check Flag Hoisting Timings

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 07:56 AM (IST)

India will mark its 77th Republic Day today, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution in 1950. The national celebrations will take place at Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi, beginning with the ceremonial flag hoisting and the Republic Day parade.

President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the National Flag, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, formally opening the proceedings.

Republic Day Parade Timing

The parade is scheduled to start at 9:30 am, with entry gates opening for spectators at 7 am. The grand procession will feature 6,065 participants and will be led by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar. Adding to the ceremonial splendour, the event will include 12 military bands and eight pipe bands.

Where To Watch

For those watching from home, the celebrations will be broadcast live on Doordarshan, Doordarshan’s YouTube channel, All India Radio’s YouTube channel, and other major television news networks. Entry tickets are available both online and offline, priced between Rs 20 and Rs 100.

This year’s parade will also showcase 30 tableaux, including 17 from States and Union Territories and 13 from Ministries, Departments and Services, highlighting India’s cultural diversity, development milestones and national achievements as they roll down Kartavya Path on Republic Day.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 07:56 AM (IST)
Happy Republic Day Flag Hoisting Time Republic Day Images 2026 Republic Day Pic Republic Day Wishes 2026
