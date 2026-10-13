Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition united, challenging Jantar Mantar protest venue restrictions.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday vowed that the INDIA bloc would continue its united fight to restore democracy, accusing the government of undermining the Constitution and electoral system. Addressing a joint press conference after hosting Opposition leaders for high tea at his Delhi residence, the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition demanded accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

When asked about the Opposition’s next course of action, Rahul Gandhi replied, “That is a surprise.”

‘One Single Protest’

“There are no parallel protests. There is one single protest, and the protest has one mission-the restoration of democracy,” Gandhi said, rejecting suggestions that the Opposition’s demonstrations were separate movements.

He argued that the government’s decision to withdraw Jantar Mantar’s status as an authorised protest venue restricted the public’s ability to express dissent. Gandhi said the Opposition would challenge the decision and vowed that the government could not prevent citizens from raising their voices.

Calling the previous day’s demonstration an expression of public sentiment rather than merely a political mobilisation, he thanked the people of Delhi and citizens across India for supporting the protest.

“This is not about us. This is about the people of India,” he said, pledging that the Opposition would continue its campaign to restore the democratic process.

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INDIA Bloc Stands United

The joint press conference followed the high-tea meeting, which brought together leaders and representatives from across the INDIA bloc. Gandhi said the participants were united in their commitment to protecting the Constitution and democratic institutions.

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule said the alliance would continue its agitation to defend constitutional rights, accusing those in power of attempting to undermine them. She said the movement would extend from Delhi to the grassroots.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP leadership and the Election Commission of undermining democracy. He alleged that the change in Jantar Mantar’s status reflected the government’s concern over the protests and vowed that those responsible for alleged electoral irregularities would be held accountable.

‘They Will Be Brought To Justice’

Gandhi named PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar among those he held responsible for what he described as attacks on democratic institutions. He also referred to another woman whom he said was in Dehradun, without naming her in the statement.

“The net is closing around them,” Gandhi said, warning that those responsible would not escape accountability.

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