Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress leaders vow intensified protests against Election Commission nationwide.

Agitation will spread to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh states.

Sachin Pilot to finalize strategy; Gautam raises Uttar Pradesh election issue.

Congress leaders have vowed to intensify their protest against the Election Commission, saying the campaign will extend beyond Delhi to poll-bound states, including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, as well as Chhattisgarh.

Congress general secretaries Sachin Pilot and Bhupesh Baghel, along with the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, said the issue would be taken to the public through protests and outreach programmes.

Pilot said the party would discuss its future course of action at a meeting on Tuesday, while Baghel said the agitation would spread across Chhattisgarh. Gautam said the Congress would raise the issue during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Sachin Pilot Says Protest Will Continue, Punjab To Be In Focus

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot said the protest against the elections would continue, with the party set to formulate its strategy at a meeting.

“The protest against the elections will continue,” Pilot said.

He added that the meeting would focus on deciding how to take the campaign forward on the ground.

“Today’s meeting will decide the strategy for how to take the movement forward on the ground.”

With Punjab set to go to Assembly polls, Pilot said the Congress would raise the issue in the state and take it to the people.

“Punjab is heading for Assembly elections, and we will raise this issue there as well and take it to the people.”

Questioning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's refusal to resign, Pilot drew a comparison with the resignation of the country's Vice-President.

“If the country's Vice-President can resign, why can't the Chief Election Commissioner resign?”

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Bhupesh Baghel Says Protest Will Spread Across Chhattisgarh

Congress general secretary Bhupesh Baghel said the party's agitation would extend from Delhi to every corner of Chhattisgarh.

“Our protest will spread from Delhi to every corner of Chhattisgarh,” he said.

Alleging that the Congress had been defeated in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections through EVMs and vote theft, Baghel called for the Prime Minister's removal and a return to ballot papers.

“The Congress was defeated in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections through EVMs and vote theft.”

“Our demand is that the Prime Minister be removed and the country return to ballot papers.”

Congress To Raise Issue In Uttar Pradesh Polls

Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said the party would make the issue a part of its campaign for the state's Assembly elections.

“We will raise this issue in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections,” Gautam said.

He added that the party would take its campaign to streets and villages to inform people about the Election Commission.

“We will take to the streets and reach villages to inform people about the Election Commission.”

Gautam also referred to the political partnership between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying the combination seen in Delhi would continue into the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

“The Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav partnership seen in Delhi will also be visible in the Assembly elections.”

On seat-sharing, he said the parties would reach an agreement without difficulty.

“We will work out the seat-sharing arrangement; there will be no problem.”

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