Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court permitted one-time Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting.

AIADMK, BJP hailed ruling; VCK and allies strongly opposed.

VCK called for non-implementation, minister found ruling confusing.

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) The opposition AIADMK on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court's judgment permitting the lighting of a traditional lamp atop the Thirupparankundram hill on Karthigai Deepam, saying "justice has prevailed", while ruling TVK's ally VCK staunchly opposed it, setting off a sharp political standoff over religious custom and public harmony, ahead of the November 24 ritual.

On November 20, 2026, the Supreme Court, staying the Madras High Court's findings on the Thirupparankundram hill lamp dispute, permitted a limited, one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon (stone pillar) on November 24, under strict conditions. The apex court clarified that the temporary arrangement does not recognise an established custom, determine essential religious practice, or prejudice final ownership and access rulings.

The BJP and Hindu organisations welcomed the verdict as a victory for dharma and devotees' constitutional rights, and accused rival political parties of creating legal hurdles for Hindu traditions for vote-bank politics.

However, the DMK and the Left parties, MMK, and SDPI have expressed serious concern over the order and warned against setting a precedent while title and historical questions remain open.

On Saturday, AIADMK leader and former minister Dindigul Sreenivasan welcomed the court's decision, stating that "justice has prevailed" and that the divine presence has been proved.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan explicitly reiterated that his Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi completely opposed lighting the lamp on the stone pillar and stated that the SC's interim verdict should not be implemented.

In a statement here, Thirumavalavan clarified his party's position, saying that the VCK does not agree with the Supreme Court's stance in the slightest, and completely opposed it.

He maintained that the court's directive should not be implemented.

Expressing regret that his previous statement was worded in a way that implied the lamp could be lit on the stone pillar, the VCK leader said his earlier comments advising the government to remain cautious were made solely because officials were in a difficult position where they could not defy a Supreme Court directive, and out of concern to prevent potential violence by religious mobs, but not as an endorsement of lighting the lamp.

"The VCK does not agree with this stance of the Supreme Court in the slightest. We completely oppose it. Our stance is that this should not be implemented. At the same time, since the district Collector or higher officials have been pushed into a predicament where they cannot defy the Supreme Court's directive, we had mentioned in our statement that if they proceed to implement it, the government must remain extremely cautious. However, I regret that the statement was phrased in a way that implied the lamp could be lit on the stone pillar," he said.

This was stated solely by anticipating the practical possibilities and nothing else. Specifically, this remark was made out of concern that it should not give room for celebratory victory violence by religious fanatic mobs.

"Therefore, I wish to clarify to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal cadres, who are the very life of my life, and to our well-wishing allied forces not to misunderstand this negatively. I also request that you pay no heed to the distorted narratives being spread against us as usual", he said.

CPI (M) state secretary P Shanmugam criticised the Supreme Court’s interim order, calling it "condemnable."

He urged the Tamil Nadu government to file a review petition against the court's decision allowing the lamp to be lit only once.

Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu questioned the ruling, describing it as "confusing and unacceptable".

He maintained that this issue should have been handled as a civil case.

Speaking to reporters here, Vanni Arasu said the verdict is not acceptable as it creates confusion and contended that the court's decision, which suggests lighting lamps in multiple places, deviated from the core issue of whether the pillar is intended for lamps or not.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)