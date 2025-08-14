As India marks its 79th Independence Day, the tricolour will proudly wave over homes, offices, schools, and public spaces. But officials remind citizens that patriotism doesn't end when the celebrations are over. Preserving the dignity of the national flag is a duty that extends beyond August 15.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting India has launched an awareness drive to prevent unintentional disrespect of the Tiranga, often caused by a lack of knowledge about proper folding etiquette.

ALSO READ: Independence Day: BSF Awarded 16 Gallantry Medals For Valour During Operation Sindoor

The Official Guide To Folding The Tiranga

In a recent post on its official X account, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting India shared a step-by-step guide showing how to correctly fold the Indian national flag. Accompanied by the caption, “Three colours. One nation. Endless pride. Fold it right, hold it high”, the tweet demonstrates each movement with precision.

The Tiranga’s design carries deep symbolism. The saffron stripe stands for courage and sacrifice, the white represents peace and truth, and the green denotes prosperity. At its heart lies the navy blue Ashoka Chakra, a 24-spoke wheel representing continuous progress and the eternal rule of law.

Flag Code And Amendments

To protect the honour of the flag, the Flag Code of India 2002 governs its usage, display, and hoisting. Originally implemented on January 26, 2002, the code allowed flags to be made only from cotton, wool, silk, or khadi. However, a December 2021 amendment permitted the use of polyester and machine-made flags as well.

A significant change came in July 2022 which allowed the national flag to be flown both day and night at homes and public spaces. Prior to this, it could only be displayed between sunrise and sunset. By following these guidelines, not just on Independence Day, but throughout the year, citizens can ensure the Tiranga remains a proud symbol of unity, respect, and national identity.