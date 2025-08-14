Independence Day: BSF Awarded 16 Gallantry Medals For Valour During Operation Sindoor

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndependence Day: BSF Awarded 16 Gallantry Medals For Valour During Operation Sindoor

16 BSF personnel received Gallantry Medals on Independence Day 2025 for bravery in Operation Sindoor, along with honours for distinguished and meritorious service defending India’s borders.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 12:42 PM (IST)

In a tribute to courage and dedication, 16 personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) have been honoured with Gallantry Medals for their “conspicuous bravery” and “unmatched valour” during Operation Sindoor. The recognition comes as the nation marks its 79th Independence Day.

Tasked with safeguarding India’s western frontier along the Pakistan border, the BSF described the awardees as “resolute and steadfast” in the face of danger. “These medals stand as a testament to the nation’s faith in India’s First Line of Defence, the Border Security Force,” the force said in a social media statement.

Among the decorated BSF personnel are a Deputy Commandant, two Assistant Commandants, and an Inspector. Alongside the Gallantry Medals, the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service was awarded to five officers, while 46 received the Medal for Meritorious Service.

Operation Sindoor took place from May 7 to 10 this year, targeting terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It was carried out in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

J&K Police Leads the Nation in Gallantry Awards

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has once again emerged as the most decorated police force in India, securing an unprecedented 127 Gallantry Medals this year, the highest for any force in the country.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, out of 233 Gallantry Medals awarded nationwide, 152 went to personnel serving in Jammu and Kashmir, with J&K Police alone claiming the lion’s share. The tally underscores the perilous and high-stakes environment in which the force operates daily.

Among the prominent awardees are Inspector General of Police (Security) Sujit Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Srinagar) Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, both recognised for exemplary leadership and professionalism in one of India’s most sensitive regions.

Other recipients include Sajad Shah (SSP Awantipora), Iftikhar Talib (SSP Sopore), Shabir Ahmad Khan (SP South Srinagar), and Hilal Khalid Bhat (SP Hazratbal).

The late DySP Humayun Muzamil Bhat, who lost his life in a fierce Kokernag encounter, has been posthumously honoured for his ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

