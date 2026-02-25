Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘Improper And Unacceptable’: Scindia Raps BSNL Director Over Viral Sangam Trip Plan

The document indicated that nearly 50 officials, including junior technical officers, engineers, sub-divisional engineers and divisional engineers, were assigned to assist him during the two-day stay.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
The government on Wednesday responded to the controversy surrounding senior BSNL director Vivek Banzal, whose proposed visit to Prayagraj was cancelled following public outrage over the arrangements made for the trip.

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed strong displeasure over the detailed and reportedly lavish itinerary prepared for the two-day visit. He said a show-cause notice has been issued to the officer, giving him seven days to respond.

“I have made it very clear that this is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. It is shocking,” Scindia said, as quoted by news agency ANI, adding that appropriate action will be taken in this regard.

21-Point Itinerary Goes Viral

Vivek Banzal, an ’87 batch telecommunication service officer with over 35 years of experience, currently serves as Director (Consumer Fixed Access – CFA) at BSNL. His February 25–26 travel plan to Prayagraj drew criticism after a 21-point document detailing arrangements for the visit surfaced online.

The document indicated that nearly 50 officials, including junior technical officers, engineers, sub-divisional engineers and divisional engineers, were assigned to assist him during the two-day stay.

The itinerary included arrangements for a bath at the Sangam and visits to the Hanuman Temple, Akshayavat and Patalpuri Temple. The document described detailed provisions aimed at ensuring Banzal’s “comfort management” during the trip.

Bath Kits And Personal Items Listed

The travel order listed items such as hair oil, underwear, combs, toothpaste, brushes, shaving kits and slippers. Eight bath kits, six for men and two for women, were reportedly arranged. One senior official was designated to oversee post-bath arrangements, HT has learnt.

Backlash And Cancellation

The itinerary quickly went viral on social media, prompting widespread criticism. Many questioned whether the visit was official in nature and whether public resources were being used for personal purposes.

The trip was cancelled a day before it was scheduled to begin.

In response to the controversy, BSNL stated that the episode was not aligned with its professional standards and values. “Appropriate action has been taken against the concerned. Further instructions have been issued reiterating strict adherence to extant guidelines. BSNL employees are reminded to comply fully with prescribed conduct rules and instructions in this regard,” a part of the company’s statement read.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Vivek Banzal's trip to Prayagraj cancelled?

The trip was cancelled due to public outrage over the lavish and detailed itinerary prepared for his visit, which was seen as a violation of rules.

What was controversial about the itinerary for Vivek Banzal's visit?

The 21-point itinerary included extensive arrangements for his comfort, such as personal care items and the involvement of nearly 50 officials.

What action has been taken against Vivek Banzal?

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed displeasure and a show-cause notice has been issued to Vivek Banzal, requiring him to respond within seven days.

What was BSNL's response to the incident?

BSNL stated that the episode was not aligned with their professional standards and that appropriate action has been taken against the concerned individuals.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jyotiraditya Scindia Vivek Bansal BSNL Director Viral Sangam Trip Plan
Embed widget