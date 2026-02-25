‘Improper And Unacceptable’: Scindia Raps BSNL Director Over Viral Sangam Trip Plan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The government on Wednesday responded to the controversy surrounding senior BSNL director Vivek Banzal, whose proposed visit to Prayagraj was cancelled following public outrage over the arrangements made for the trip.

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed strong displeasure over the detailed and reportedly lavish itinerary prepared for the two-day visit. He said a show-cause notice has been issued to the officer, giving him seven days to respond.

“I have made it very clear that this is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. It is shocking,” Scindia said, as quoted by news agency ANI, adding that appropriate action will be taken in this regard.

21-Point Itinerary Goes Viral

Vivek Banzal, an ’87 batch telecommunication service officer with over 35 years of experience, currently serves as Director (Consumer Fixed Access – CFA) at BSNL. His February 25–26 travel plan to Prayagraj drew criticism after a 21-point document detailing arrangements for the visit surfaced online.

The document indicated that nearly 50 officials, including junior technical officers, engineers, sub-divisional engineers and divisional engineers, were assigned to assist him during the two-day stay.

The itinerary included arrangements for a bath at the Sangam and visits to the Hanuman Temple, Akshayavat and Patalpuri Temple. The document described detailed provisions aimed at ensuring Banzal’s “comfort management” during the trip.

Bath Kits And Personal Items Listed

The travel order listed items such as hair oil, underwear, combs, toothpaste, brushes, shaving kits and slippers. Eight bath kits, six for men and two for women, were reportedly arranged. One senior official was designated to oversee post-bath arrangements, HT has learnt.

Backlash And Cancellation

The itinerary quickly went viral on social media, prompting widespread criticism. Many questioned whether the visit was official in nature and whether public resources were being used for personal purposes.

The trip was cancelled a day before it was scheduled to begin.

In response to the controversy, BSNL stated that the episode was not aligned with its professional standards and values. “Appropriate action has been taken against the concerned. Further instructions have been issued reiterating strict adherence to extant guidelines. BSNL employees are reminded to comply fully with prescribed conduct rules and instructions in this regard,” a part of the company’s statement read.