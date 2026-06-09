Uddhav Thackeray suggested that the INDIA alliance should decide on its prime ministerial candidate ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
‘If Modi Can Be PM, Others Can Too’: Sanjay Raut On INDIA Bloc Face
The remarks came during the INDIA bloc meeting held in the national capital, Delhi, on Monday, June 8.
- Uddhav Thackeray urged INDIA bloc to decide PM candidate.
- Sanjay Raut stressed many alliance leaders capable of premiership.
- Thackeray also proposed regular meetings to strengthen alliance coordination.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has suggested that the INDIA alliance should consider deciding on its prime ministerial candidate ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
The remarks came during the INDIA bloc meeting held in the national capital, Delhi, on Monday, June 8.
Clarifying Thackeray’s position, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the decision could not be taken by one individual and would instead require consensus among all alliance partners.
“One thing to keep in mind is that Uddhav Thackeray cannot decide the Prime Ministerial candidate. Uddhav Thackeray has stated that the ‘India’ alliance should sit together to decide this, and it will be decided together,” Raut said.
'If Modi Can Be There, Then...'
When asked about who could emerge as the face of the opposition alliance for the prime minister’s post, Raut said several leaders within the bloc were capable of taking up the role.
According to sources, Raut said, “The decision on who will be the prime ministerial candidate will be made jointly by all the allies. If an ordinary person like Narendra Modi can become the country's prime minister, then other leaders in the alliance are also capable of the position.”
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In response to another question on who had the potential to become the alliance’s PM face, Raut replied, “If Modi can be there, then a common man can also be there.”
Push For Better Coordination Within INDIA Alliance
According to sources, Uddhav Thackeray also proposed that coalition meetings should be held more regularly and that a stronger coordination mechanism should be developed within the INDIA alliance.
Sanjay Raut claimed that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren agreed with the suggestion for regular meetings among alliance partners.
Raut Targets BJP Over Modi Tenure Celebrations
During the interaction, Raut also attacked the BJP over celebrations linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure.
“People will forget Modi, not Nehru,” Raut said while criticising the BJP’s political messaging around the prime minister’s tenure.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Uddhav Thackeray suggest regarding the INDIA alliance's prime ministerial candidate?
Who will decide the prime ministerial candidate for the INDIA alliance?
Sanjay Raut clarified that the decision on the prime ministerial candidate would require consensus among all alliance partners. It cannot be decided by one individual.
What was Sanjay Raut's opinion on potential prime ministerial candidates within the INDIA bloc?
Raut stated that several leaders within the bloc were capable of taking up the role. He added that if an ordinary person like Narendra Modi could be PM, then other leaders are also capable.
What other proposals did Uddhav Thackeray make for the INDIA alliance?
Uddhav Thackeray also proposed that coalition meetings should be held more regularly. He suggested developing a stronger coordination mechanism within the INDIA alliance.