‘If Modi Can Be PM, Others Can Too’: Sanjay Raut On INDIA Bloc Face

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uddhav Thackeray urged INDIA bloc to decide PM candidate.

Sanjay Raut stressed many alliance leaders capable of premiership.

Thackeray also proposed regular meetings to strengthen alliance coordination.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has suggested that the INDIA alliance should consider deciding on its prime ministerial candidate ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The remarks came during the INDIA bloc meeting held in the national capital, Delhi, on Monday, June 8.

Clarifying Thackeray’s position, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the decision could not be taken by one individual and would instead require consensus among all alliance partners.

“One thing to keep in mind is that Uddhav Thackeray cannot decide the Prime Ministerial candidate. Uddhav Thackeray has stated that the ‘India’ alliance should sit together to decide this, and it will be decided together,” Raut said.

'If Modi Can Be There, Then...'

When asked about who could emerge as the face of the opposition alliance for the prime minister’s post, Raut said several leaders within the bloc were capable of taking up the role.

According to sources, Raut said, “The decision on who will be the prime ministerial candidate will be made jointly by all the allies. If an ordinary person like Narendra Modi can become the country's prime minister, then other leaders in the alliance are also capable of the position.”

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In response to another question on who had the potential to become the alliance’s PM face, Raut replied, “If Modi can be there, then a common man can also be there.”

Push For Better Coordination Within INDIA Alliance

According to sources, Uddhav Thackeray also proposed that coalition meetings should be held more regularly and that a stronger coordination mechanism should be developed within the INDIA alliance.

Sanjay Raut claimed that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren agreed with the suggestion for regular meetings among alliance partners.

Raut Targets BJP Over Modi Tenure Celebrations

During the interaction, Raut also attacked the BJP over celebrations linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure.

“People will forget Modi, not Nehru,” Raut said while criticising the BJP’s political messaging around the prime minister’s tenure.

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