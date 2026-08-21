Candidates with clean image, winning potential will get tickets for civic polls: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI): The BJP will give priority to grassroots workers with a clean image, sustained public contact and winning potential while distributing tickets for the upcoming urban local body elections in Rajasthan, state party president Madan Rathore said on Thursday.

Addressing a party meeting convened to discuss preparations for the civic polls, Rathore said there would be no room for nepotism, recommendations or personal pressure in ticket distribution.

"Those who work on the ground, remain continuously connected with the people, have a clean image and possess the ability to win will be given priority," Rathore said.

He also said young workers would be provided adequate opportunities to move forward in the party organisation.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and senior party leaders and focused on the organisational strategy for the civic polls, taking the state government's achievements to the people, strengthening grassroots communication and ensuring BJP victories in urban local bodies.

Sharma claimed that his government had undertaken more development work in Rajasthan in 31 months than the Congress could accomplish during its five-year tenure.

"The development works undertaken in Rajasthan in 31 months are more than what the Congress could do in five years, and it will not be able to do so in the future either," Sharma said, addressing party leaders and workers.

He said the BJP government had taken several decisions keeping in mind the interests of women, the poor, youth, farmers and other sections of society.

According to the party statement, Sharma said more than 35 policies had been introduced in a relatively short period, with transparency and accountability being given priority in governance.

The chief minister said people of Rajasthan had been "troubled" by what he described as five years of Congress misrule and claimed that the BJP government, after coming to power, had worked to provide relief to people and strengthen direct communication between the government and citizens.

"Today, the government-to-people connect is stronger than ever. The government is listening to the common people and ensuring timely and effective resolution of their problems," Sharma said.

He called upon party leaders and workers to reach out to people with full strength and inform them about the achievements of the BJP government.

"Go among the people, engage in dialogue with them and tell them that the BJP's double-engine government is taking Rajasthan in a new direction of development," he said.

The elections to all 309 urban local bodies in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on September 9 and 11, with counting of votes scheduled for September 14. PTI AG SKY SKY

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