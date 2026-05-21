Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaHimachal CM commends students, educators over state's major leap in national eduction rankings

Himachal CM commends students, educators over state's major leap in national eduction rankings

Shimla, May 20 (PTI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday congratulated the Himachal Pradesh education department, students and educators after the state secured the sixth position in the country in providing quality school education in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) .

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 May 2026 12:36 AM (IST)

Shimla, May 20 (PTI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday congratulated the Himachal Pradesh education department, students and educators after the state secured the sixth position in the country in providing quality school education in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0 report recently released by the Union Ministry of Education.

According to the report, Himachal has jumped seven places from the 13th to 6th position, while among states, it has secured the third position.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta too expressed happiness over the state's remarkable progress in the field of quality education at the national level.

Referring to the PGI 2.0 and PGI-D 2024-25 reports, he said Himachal Pradesh had secured sixth position in the country and third position among the states after showing significant improvement in field of education.

His remarks came during a visit to a government primary school in Kangra district, where he interacted with students, teachers and education officials to assess education facilities in rural areas.

Addressing a gathering, the governor said providing quality education to every child, regardless of geographical difficulties, should remain top priority of every government. He also stressed the importance of better classrooms, proper sanitation facilities, digital learning resources and a positive learning environment in government schools situated in rural areas.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said Himachal Pradesh has been placed in the prestigious 'Prachesta-2' category, which is a matter of pride for the state.

Congratulating teachers, students and education department officials and staff, the chief minister said this achievement is the result of their collective efforts.

The success has been made possible due to various reforms introduced by the Congress government in the education sector, with a focus on quality education, teacher training and expansion of school facilities, Sukhu said.

The previous BJP government mainly focused on opening schools without adequate budget or staff, while the Congress government is focusing on quality education so that students studying in villages can also receive better academic opportunities, he said.

He said the state government wants to prepare the children for future challenges and ensure that they are confident and capable.

The chief minister said soon after coming to power, the Congress government undertook several reforms to provide quality education to students.

While English medium education has been started from Class 1 in all government schools of the state, school resources are being managed more efficiently and at least one Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School is being opened in every assembly constituency to provide quality education closer to student's homes.

He further said teachers are being sent abroad on exposure visits to study international education systems and implement better practices in schools across the state. In addition, meritorious students have also been sent on educational tours abroad.

Sukhu said the government is filling teaching posts on a priority basis so that studies of students are not affected due to shortage of teachers.

He said 156 schools in the state are being affiliated with the CBSE curriculum, where classes in Arts, Science and Commerce streams have been made available. PTI BPL ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking: BJP vs Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s “Traitor” Comment Sparks Row

Published at : 21 May 2026 12:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 21 May 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
UP official expresses regret for announcing Rs 1 crore offer to behead TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh
UP official expresses regret for announcing Rs 1 crore offer to behead TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh
India
Man dies, nephew critical after stabbing linked to property dispute in Delhi
Man dies, nephew critical after stabbing linked to property dispute in Delhi
India
Himachal CM commends students, educators over state's major leap in national eduction rankings
Himachal CM commends students, educators over state's major leap in national eduction rankings
India
97 pc urban wards across country now covered by door-to-door waste collection: Centre
97 pc urban wards across country now covered by door-to-door waste collection: Centre
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP vs Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s “Traitor” Comment Sparks Row
Breaking: BJP Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s Speech Triggers Sharp Counterattack
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Modi and Amit Shah “Traitors” in Rae Bareli Speech, Sparks Political Row
Breaking: UP Fake Degree Racket Busted: Kanpur Police Seize 18 Forged Certificates, 9 Arrested
Global Buzz: PM Modi Gifts Indian Parle Melodi Sweet to Giorgia Meloni During Italy Visit, Sparks Social Buzz
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Gourav Sanghai
Gourav Sanghai
India’s Invisible Farm Workers Are Feeding The Economy While AI Looks The Other Way
Opinion
Embed widget