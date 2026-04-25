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HomeNewsIndiaHighly misinformed: Nadda on Kharge's fertilizer shortage claim

Highly misinformed: Nadda on Kharge's fertilizer shortage claim

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI): Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers J P Nadda on Friday hit out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on an alleged fertilizer shortage in the country, terming them "highly misinformed" and a "politically motivated attempt to mislead farmers.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 12:13 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI): Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers J P Nadda on Friday hit out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on an alleged fertilizer shortage in the country, terming them "highly misinformed" and a "politically motivated attempt to mislead farmers".

In a post on X, Nadda said Kharge's statement was aimed at "manufacturing panic where none exists".

"It is very hard to believe that Kharge ji, being the Leader of the Opposition (in Rajya Sabha), is so highly misinformed. Or maybe it is the impact of the people around him who just want to mislead the country," he said.

"It is unfortunate that the Congress continues to treat our annadatas (farmers) as a vote bank, peddling misinformation instead of standing with them in good faith," he added.

Nadda asserted that the availability of fertilizers has "consistently outpaced requirements" in the country.

"The Modi government has always stood firmly with our farmers," he said.

Highlighting subsidy support, the minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian farmers have been protected from global price shocks.

"While a bag of urea costs over Rs 4,000 internationally, our farmers receive it for just Rs 266.5. Similarly, since the Covid period, farmers have been getting a bag of DAP at Rs 1,350, which costs over Rs 4,000 globally," he said.

Nadda said the current stock position is significantly stronger than last year.

"DAP stocks are up by over 50 per cent, NPK stocks have increased by around 30 per cent, and urea continues to remain at high and stable levels," he said.

He said he has spoken to chief ministers and agriculture ministers of major states to ensure seamless availability of fertilizers.

"We are in constant coordination with state officials to take strict action against hoarding, diversion, black marketing and panic mongering. We have also secured 25 LMT of urea through global tendering, with Indian missions facilitating alternate sources of supply," he said.

In a post on X on Thursday, Kharge alleged that the Modi government had scored a "double failure" in ensuring fuel and fertilizer security for the country.

"The BJP has scored a DOUBLE 'F' (Fail) in ensuring Fuel & Fertilizer security for the nation," he wrote on X.

He said that even before geopolitical disruptions, fertilizer shortages were already reported across multiple seasons.

"Indian farmers painfully suffer the consequences of BJP's apathy! Fertilizer production has now fallen to a 5-year low in March 2026, with a massive 24.6% year-on-year drop.

"China has already restricted specialised fertilizers in July 2025, but Modi government did not bother to diversify imports. Russia has also now halted fertilizer exports," he said. PTI ADI DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
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