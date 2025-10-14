Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur Sent On Leave Amid Row Over IPS Officer’s Suicide

The Haryana government, in a late-night decision, has sent Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on leave, following mounting outrage over the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. The development comes amid growing political pressure and the family’s demand for action against senior officers accused of harassing Kumar.

Rajiv Jaitly, media adviser to the chief minister, confirmed, “Yes, the DGP has been sent on leave by the government.” The move follows the earlier transfer of Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya, one of the officers named in the case.

Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, was found dead from a gunshot wound on October 7. In an eight-page “final note” reportedly left behind, he accused eight senior IPS officers, including Kapur and Bijarniya, of “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities.”

His wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has urged authorities to name both officers in the FIR for allegedly abetting her husband’s suicide. The family has also refused to allow a post-mortem or cremation until these demands are addressed.

Probe Into IPS Officer's Suicide Underway

Following the registration of an FIR, the Chandigarh Police formed a six-member special investigation team to probe the matter.

Over the past several days, multiple political leaders have visited the bereaved family in Chandigarh to offer condolences. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet them on Tuesday. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who met the family on Monday, said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured him that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

Opposition leaders have intensified their criticism of the BJP-led government, accusing it of shielding those involved. Among those who met the family on Monday were Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Singh Hooda, INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala, and Punjab Finance Minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema.

Speaking to reporters, Vikramarka called Kumar’s death “extremely sad” and urged the government to act swiftly on his “dying declaration.” "Y Puran Kumar gave up his life and in his dying declaration, he mentioned particularly about two officers, Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and the then Rohtak SP Narendra (Bijarniya), stating that they have humiliated him, insulted him, and they are the root cause for his suicide," he said.

A 31-member committee, formed to seek justice for the late officer’s family, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding immediate action against Kapur and Bijarniya.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)