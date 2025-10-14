J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Operation Underway

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaJ&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Operation Underway

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 08:16 AM (IST)
The security forces on Tuesday gunned down two terrorists along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. The operation, which is still underway, was launched after the Army noticed suspicious movement along the LoC last night.

"In the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army troops witnessed some suspicious movement along the Line of Control and fired towards it in the evening, around 7 PM. Operations are continuing in the area. More details awaited," a statement from Indian Army officials noted.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 08:16 AM (IST)
