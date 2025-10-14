WATCH: At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Shehbaz Sharif With This Question

US President Donald Trump once again showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “a very good friend” and commending his leadership. The moment was made even more striking with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif present just steps away, as Trump voiced optimism that India and Pakistan could “live very nicely together.”

“India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top and he has done a fantastic job,” Trump said, acknowledging Modi’s role on the world stage.

Turning toward Sharif, he then added, “I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together… Right?” prompting a smile and nod from the Pakistani leader.

#WATCH | Egypt | US President Donald Trump says, "India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top and he has done a fantastic job. I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together..."



(Video source: The White House/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/rROPW57GCO — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

The US President’s remarks came shortly after Shehbaz Sharif’s own statements crediting Trump with “stopping a war” between the two nations following Operation Sindoor. Trump has long claimed to have personally brokered a ceasefire during a tense military standoff in May, a claim New Delhi has firmly rejected, insisting the truce was achieved through bilateral talks.

Trump Reiterates India-Pak Ceasefire Claim

Recounting his version of events yet again, Trump told reporters over the weekend that he had threatened both countries with massive tariffs to force peace. “With India and with Pakistan, I said, ‘If you guys want to fight a war — and you have nuclear weapons! — I’m going to put big tariffs on you both, like 100%, 150, and 200%.’ They said, ‘No, no, no, don’t do that.’ I said, ‘I’m putting tariffs.’ I had that thing settled in 24 hours,” he said during a flight.

Sharif, meanwhile, used the summit to renew Pakistan’s push for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. He called the US leader’s efforts “outstanding” and “extraordinary,” praising his role in halting the conflict and achieving a ceasefire “along with his very wonderful team.”

This renewed push came months after Pakistan officially nominated Trump for the 2026 prize, citing his “diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” in the crisis. However, the award this year went to Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado.

Though PM Modi was invited to participate in the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, he opted to skip the meeting, sending Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in his place. Following the summit, Modi welcomed the release of all Israeli hostages by Hamas, calling their freedom “a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump, and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu.” He also emphasised Trump’s “sincere efforts” in promoting peace across the region.

This isn’t the first time the two leaders have exchanged warm words in recent months. Even amid heightened tariff tensions between Washington and New Delhi, Trump has consistently praised PM Modi.

In August, shortly after the US implemented steep hikes on Indian imports raising duties to 50 percent, Trump publicly stated that he would “always be friends” with the Indian Prime Minister, a sentiment Modi later acknowledged in kind.