Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Benefit For Farmers, MSME, Middle-Class, Youth’: PM Modi On GST Reforms After Council Nod To 2-Slab System

‘Benefit For Farmers, MSME, Middle-Class, Youth’: PM Modi On GST Reforms After Council Nod To 2-Slab System

PM Modi lauded GST Council's approval of next-generation reforms, including rate rationalisation and process improvements. A simplified dual-rate system replaces the previous four-slab structure.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 10:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Union Government’s push for next-generation reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been accepted by the GST Council, describing the move as one that would benefit farmers, MSMEs, the middle class, women and youth.

“During my Independence Day Speech, I had spoken about our intention to bring the Next-Generation reforms in GST. The Union Government had prepared a detailed proposal for broad-based GST rate rationalisation and process reforms, aimed at ease of living for the common man and strengthening the economy. Glad to state that GST Council comprising the Union and the States, has collectively agreed to the proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts & reforms, which will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, middle-class, women and youth,” PM Modi posted on X.

Dual GST Slab System from September 22

The GST Council, at its 56th meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, approved a simplified dual rate system of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, replacing the earlier four-slab structure. Sitharaman, addressing reporters after the meeting, announced that the new system will come into effect on 22 September.

She expressed gratitude to all members of the Council, noting their unanimous consent despite “minor” concerns. “PM Modi asked to give relief to customers in GST,” she said, while underlining that the reforms were designed with the common man in mind.

“These reforms have been carried out with a focus on the common man. Every tax on the common man’s daily use items has gone through a rigorous review and in most cases the rates have come down drastically… Labour intensive industries have been given a good support. Farmers and the agriculture sector, as well as the health sector, will benefit. Key drivers of the economy will be given prominence,” Sitharaman added.

Also read
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 10:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nirmala Sitharaman PM Modi Breaking News ABP Live GST News GST Council Meeting PM Narendra Modi GST Rate Cuts Gst Reforms GST 2 Slab System
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
GST Council Clears Dual Tax Slabs Of 5%, 18% Implementation From Sept 22; States Flag Revenue Loss
GST Council Clears Dual Tax Slabs Of 5%, 18% Implementation From Sept 22; States Flag Revenue Loss
Business
No GST On Paneer, Roti; Daily Use Items Reduced To 5%, Know What Gets Cheaper Now — Full List Of Dual Slab
No GST On Paneer, Roti; Daily Use Items Reduced To 5%, Know What Gets Cheaper Now
India
‘Benefit For Farmers, MSME, Middle-Class, Youth’: PM Modi On GST Reforms After Council Nod To 2-Slab System
‘Benefit For Farmers, MSME, Middle-Class, Youth’: PM Modi On GST Reforms After Council Nod To 2-Slab System
World
‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Direct Talks With Zelenskyy
‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Talks With Zelenskyy
Advertisement

Videos

Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Delhi Flood Crisis: Yamuna Submerges Vasudev Ghat, 1,000 Rescued From Low-Lying Areas
Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget