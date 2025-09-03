The Goods and Services Tax (GST) on edibles like paneer and all kinds of Indian breads, including roti and paratha, has been slashed to nil, while GST on daily use items like hair oil and toilet soaps have been reduced from 18 or 20 per cent to 5 per cent.

From 18 or 20 per cent to 5 per cent

Hair oil

Toilet soaps

Tablewear

Cycles

5 per cent to nil

UHT milk

Paneer

All indian breads

12 or 18 per cent to 5 per cent

Food items- gujiya, pasta, sauces, chocolate, coffee, ghee

28 per cent to 18 per cent

AC machines

TV over 32"

All TVs at 18 per cent

Washing machine

Motorcycle

Agri goods- tractors, forestry machines

Cement

12 per cent to 5 per cent

Natural menthol

Labour-intensive sectors: handicraft, marble, travertine, and granite blocks

12 per cent to 0

Health-related items- life-saving drugs,

28 per cent to 18 per cent

Small cars equal to or below 300cc

Buses, trucks, ambulances

Three-wheelers

Special 40 per cent

Pan masala, cigarette, beedi, gutka

Aerated waters, caffeinated, carbonated, alcoholic beverages