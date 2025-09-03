No GST On Paneer, Roti; Daily Use Items Reduced To 5%, Know What Gets Cheaper Now — Full List Of Dual Slab
Other reductions include food items, appliances, vehicles, and certain health-related items, while some items like pan masala remain at a special rate.
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) on edibles like paneer and all kinds of Indian breads, including roti and paratha, has been slashed to nil, while GST on daily use items like hair oil and toilet soaps have been reduced from 18 or 20 per cent to 5 per cent.
From 18 or 20 per cent to 5 per cent
Hair oil
Toilet soaps
Tablewear
Cycles
5 per cent to nil
UHT milk
Paneer
All indian breads
12 or 18 per cent to 5 per cent
Food items- gujiya, pasta, sauces, chocolate, coffee, ghee
28 per cent to 18 per cent
AC machines
TV over 32"
All TVs at 18 per cent
Washing machine
Motorcycle
Agri goods- tractors, forestry machines
Cement
12 per cent to 5 per cent
Natural menthol
Labour-intensive sectors: handicraft, marble, travertine, and granite blocks
12 per cent to 0
Health-related items- life-saving drugs,
28 per cent to 18 per cent
Small cars equal to or below 300cc
Buses, trucks, ambulances
Three-wheelers
Special 40 per cent
Pan masala, cigarette, beedi, gutka
Aerated waters, caffeinated, carbonated, alcoholic beverages