Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessNo GST On Paneer, Roti; Daily Use Items Reduced To 5%, Know What Gets Cheaper Now — Full List Of Dual Slab

No GST On Paneer, Roti; Daily Use Items Reduced To 5%, Know What Gets Cheaper Now — Full List Of Dual Slab

Other reductions include food items, appliances, vehicles, and certain health-related items, while some items like pan masala remain at a special rate.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 10:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) on edibles like paneer and all kinds of Indian breads, including roti and paratha, has been slashed to nil, while GST on daily use items like hair oil and toilet soaps have been reduced from 18 or 20 per cent to 5 per cent. 

From 18 or 20 per cent to 5 per cent  

Hair oil 
Toilet soaps 
Tablewear 
Cycles 

5 per cent to nil 

UHT milk 
Paneer 
All indian breads 

12 or 18 per cent to 5 per cent 

Food items- gujiya, pasta, sauces, chocolate, coffee, ghee 

28 per cent to 18 per cent  

AC machines 
TV over 32" 
All TVs at 18 per cent 
Washing machine 
Motorcycle 
Agri goods- tractors, forestry machines 
Cement 

12 per cent to 5 per cent
Natural menthol 
Labour-intensive sectors: handicraft, marble, travertine, and granite blocks

12 per cent to 0 
Health-related items- life-saving drugs, 

28 per cent to 18 per cent
Small cars equal to or below 300cc
Buses, trucks, ambulances 
Three-wheelers 

Special 40 per cent
Pan masala, cigarette, beedi, gutka 
Aerated waters, caffeinated, carbonated, alcoholic beverages

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 10:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
GST GST Council
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
GST Council Meeting Clears Dual Tax Slabs Of 5%, 18% Implementation From Sept 22 As States Flag Revenue Loss
GST Council Meeting Clears Dual Tax Slabs Of 5%, 18% Implementation From Sept 22 As States Flag Revenue Loss
World
‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Direct Talks With Zelenskyy
‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Talks With Zelenskyy
Cities
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR On Kunbi Certificate
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR
World
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
Advertisement

Videos

Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Delhi Flood Crisis: Yamuna Submerges Vasudev Ghat, 1,000 Rescued From Low-Lying Areas
Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget