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HomeNewsIndiaGovt notifies CAPF (General Administration) Act after president's assent

Govt notifies CAPF (General Administration) Act after president's assent

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI): The government on Thursday notified the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the "umbrella law" that will regulate recruitment, deputation, promotion and other conditions of service for the officers of the CAPF.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 12:09 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI): The government on Thursday notified the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the "umbrella law" that will regulate recruitment, deputation, promotion and other conditions of service for the officers of the CAPFs.

All CAPFs -- the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) -- are governed by their respective Acts.

The rules under these Acts govern the recruitment and conditions of service for 'Group-A' general duty officers and other officers and members of the CAPFs.

The new Act provides that 50 per cent of the posts will be filled through deputation from the Indian Police Service (IPS) in the rank of an inspector general and a minimum of 67 per cent of the posts through deputation in the rank of an additional director general.

The posts in the ranks of special director general and director general shall be filled through deputation only, it says.

The law comes after the Supreme Court, in October last year, dismissed the Centre's plea seeking a review of its 2025 verdict that directed that IPS officers' deputation in the CAPFs up to the level of Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) should be "progressively reduced" and asked for a cadre review to be carried out in six months.

"... the number of posts earmarked for deputation in the cadres of the CAPFs up to the level of Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) should be progressively reduced over a period of time, say within an outer limit of two years," the apex court had said.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill that was introduced in Parliament, the expanding functional and operational requirements have led to the distinct organisational structure of these forces.

"In recent years, due to the absence of an umbrella law, regulatory provisions have evolved in a fragmented manner, resulting in several litigation on service-related matters, leading to some functional and administrative difficulties," the statement of objects and reasons read.

A group of retired CAPF officers had approached the Supreme Court with a contempt plea against Home Secretary Govind Mohan for not implementing its October 2025 order in this regard.

"The proposed CAPF Regulation Bill, 2026, assumes considerable importance. Any legislative intervention affecting the command structure, service conditions and leadership opportunities within CAPFs inevitably carries implications not only for institutional morale but also for the operational effectiveness of forces responsible for protecting India's internal stability and border security," the group said in a press statement on March 20. PTI ABS RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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