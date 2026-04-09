Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMid-Air Scare! Air India's Mumbai To Bengaluru Flight Returns After Engine Stall, ‘PAN PAN’ Alert Issued

Mid-Air Scare! Air India's Mumbai To Bengaluru Flight Returns After Engine Stall, ‘PAN PAN’ Alert Issued

The incident involved flight AI 2812, an A320 Neo aircraft. Scheduled to depart at 2.05 AM, the flight took off at around 2.15 AM and returned to Mumbai airport at approximately 2.35 AM.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 11:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Air India flight AI 2812 engine stalled mid-air.
  • Pilots declared PAN PAN urgency call after take-off.
  • Aircraft returned safely to Mumbai for inspection.

Pilots of an Air India flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru declared a “PAN PAN” call shortly after take-off on Thursday after one of the aircraft’s engines stalled mid-air, officials aware of the matter said.

The incident involved flight AI 2812, an A320 Neo aircraft. Scheduled to depart at 2.05 AM, the flight took off at around 2.15 AM and returned to Mumbai airport at approximately 2.35 AM.

According to officials, the pilots issued a “PAN PAN”, an urgency signal, and decided to turn back within minutes of take-off.

“One of the officials, in the know of the incident, requesting anonymity said, ‘According to the official information available, there was a sound heard and sparks seen while take off. The pilot declared PAN PAN and returned to the airport a few minutes after take off.’”

“It was later known that its engine 2 had stalled,” the official added.

Passengers on board also reported being soaked during take-off, officials said.

Safe Landing, Standby Declared

An airport official said a local standby was declared as a precaution.

“A local stand by was declared and the flight landed safely,” the official said.

The aircraft, carrying 47 passengers, landed safely and was subsequently grounded.

Air India Cites ‘Suspected Technical Issue’

Air India, however, described the return as a precautionary measure.

“Flight AI2812 from Mumbai to Bengaluru on 9 April returned to Mumbai shortly after take-off as a precaution due to a suspected technical issue, in accordance with standard operating procedures. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing detailed technical inspections in line with Air India’s safety standards,” a spokesperson said.

Alternate Arrangements For Passengers

The airline said steps were taken to assist passengers and minimise inconvenience.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers. Our Mumbai airport teams provided immediate assistance, and an alternative aircraft was arranged to operate the flight. The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s top priority,” the spokesperson said.

According to officials, an alternate aircraft was arranged and departed at around 4.45 AM.

Related Video

Modi Addresses Bengal Rally: Promises Change, Development, and BJP Government

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on Air India flight AI 2812 from Mumbai to Bengaluru?

The flight declared a

Why did flight AI 2812 return to Mumbai?

The pilots declared a

What is a

A

Were the passengers safe during the incident?

Yes, the aircraft landed safely with 47 passengers on board. Air India stated that passenger safety is their top priority.

What arrangements were made for the passengers after the flight returned?

Air India arranged an alternative aircraft for the passengers, which departed later. They also provided assistance to minimize inconvenience.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Apr 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Air India Flight
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Mid-Air Scare! Air India's Mumbai To Bengaluru Flight Returns After Engine Stall, ‘PAN PAN’ Alert Issued
Mid-Air Scare! Air India's Mumbai To Bengaluru Flight Returns After Engine Stall, ‘PAN PAN’ Alert Issued
India
‘Women Placed Higher Than Men’: Centre Defends Sabarimala Stand In SC
‘Women Placed Higher Than Men’: Centre Defends Sabarimala Stand In SC
India
Flight Ticket Rules For Kids: Age Limit, Infant Travel Policy & ID Requirements Explained
Flight Ticket Rules For Kids: Age Limit, Infant Travel Policy & ID Requirements Explained
India
India-US Trade Talks Gain Momentum as Delegation Set to Visit Washington This Month
India-US Trade Talks Gain Momentum as Delegation Set to Visit Washington This Month
Advertisement

Videos

Modi Addresses Bengal Rally: Promises Change, Development, and BJP Government
Breaking: Nitish Kumar to Take RS Oath Tomorrow; Bihar Set for New BJP CM on April 15
Ceasefire Talks in Doubt: Iran’s Envoy Deletes Pakistan Meeting Post
Election Promise: PM Modi Announces Six Guarantees for Bengal if BJP Forms Government
Latest Update: Bulldozer Action in Mumbai After Violent Clash at Devi Poojan Amid Loudspeaker Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Military Theaterisation Will Impact India's External Relations, Coordination Is Key
Opinion
Embed widget