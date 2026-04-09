The flight declared a
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Mid-Air Scare! Air India's Mumbai To Bengaluru Flight Returns After Engine Stall, ‘PAN PAN’ Alert Issued
The incident involved flight AI 2812, an A320 Neo aircraft. Scheduled to depart at 2.05 AM, the flight took off at around 2.15 AM and returned to Mumbai airport at approximately 2.35 AM.
- Air India flight AI 2812 engine stalled mid-air.
- Pilots declared PAN PAN urgency call after take-off.
- Aircraft returned safely to Mumbai for inspection.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened on Air India flight AI 2812 from Mumbai to Bengaluru?
Why did flight AI 2812 return to Mumbai?
The pilots declared a
What is a
A
Were the passengers safe during the incident?
Yes, the aircraft landed safely with 47 passengers on board. Air India stated that passenger safety is their top priority.
What arrangements were made for the passengers after the flight returned?
Air India arranged an alternative aircraft for the passengers, which departed later. They also provided assistance to minimize inconvenience.
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