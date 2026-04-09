Pilots of an Air India flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru declared a “PAN PAN” call shortly after take-off on Thursday after one of the aircraft’s engines stalled mid-air, officials aware of the matter said.

The incident involved flight AI 2812, an A320 Neo aircraft. Scheduled to depart at 2.05 AM, the flight took off at around 2.15 AM and returned to Mumbai airport at approximately 2.35 AM.

According to officials, the pilots issued a “PAN PAN”, an urgency signal, and decided to turn back within minutes of take-off.

“One of the officials, in the know of the incident, requesting anonymity said, ‘According to the official information available, there was a sound heard and sparks seen while take off. The pilot declared PAN PAN and returned to the airport a few minutes after take off.’”

“It was later known that its engine 2 had stalled,” the official added.

Passengers on board also reported being soaked during take-off, officials said.

Safe Landing, Standby Declared

An airport official said a local standby was declared as a precaution.

“A local stand by was declared and the flight landed safely,” the official said.

The aircraft, carrying 47 passengers, landed safely and was subsequently grounded.

Air India Cites ‘Suspected Technical Issue’

Air India, however, described the return as a precautionary measure.

“Flight AI2812 from Mumbai to Bengaluru on 9 April returned to Mumbai shortly after take-off as a precaution due to a suspected technical issue, in accordance with standard operating procedures. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing detailed technical inspections in line with Air India’s safety standards,” a spokesperson said.

Alternate Arrangements For Passengers

The airline said steps were taken to assist passengers and minimise inconvenience.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers. Our Mumbai airport teams provided immediate assistance, and an alternative aircraft was arranged to operate the flight. The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s top priority,” the spokesperson said.

According to officials, an alternate aircraft was arranged and departed at around 4.45 AM.