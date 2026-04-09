Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial To Resume On Sunday

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netanyahu's corruption trial resumes following Iran conflict emergency.

Court schedule restored with hearings now Sunday through Wednesday.

Trial, delayed multiple times, faces renewed scrutiny.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-running corruption trial is set to resume on Sunday after the country lifted a state of emergency imposed during its recent conflict with Iran. The court confirmed that hearings will return to a regular schedule, marking the latest step in a legal process that has stretched over several years. Netanyahu, who continues to deny all charges, remains the first sitting Israeli premier to face criminal prosecution, with proceedings repeatedly delayed due to political and security developments.

Trial Back On Track

The court spokesperson said hearings would now proceed between Sundays and Wednesdays, following the restoration of normal judicial operations. The emergency measures, introduced amid escalating tensions with Iran, had effectively paused court activity.

This latest resumption adds to a series of interruptions that have slowed the case since it formally began in 2020. Netanyahu’s legal proceedings have frequently been deferred, citing his responsibilities as prime minister alongside broader national security concerns.

Charges & Delays

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, filed in 2019 after years of investigation. Prosecutors allege he granted regulatory favours to media executives in exchange for positive coverage, among other accusations.

He has consistently rejected the claims, portraying the case as politically motivated. Despite the seriousness of the charges-which could result in prison time if proven-the trial has yet to reach a conclusion, with no clear end date in sight.

The drawn-out nature of the proceedings reflects both the complexity of the case and the challenges of trying a sitting leader. With hearings now resuming, attention will once again turn to one of Israel’s most closely watched legal battles.a