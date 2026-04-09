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HomeNewsWorldNetanyahu Orders Direct Talks With Lebanon Likely In US Next Week

Netanyahu Orders Direct Talks With Lebanon Likely In US Next Week

Direct Lebanon-Israel talks signal possible breakthrough, but ongoing strikes and rising casualties highlight fragile progress and continued tensions.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 11:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Israel's PM seeks direct talks with Lebanon amid tensions.
  • Lebanon expressed willingness for direct negotiations previously.
  • Continued Israeli strikes contrast with diplomatic signals.

A potential breakthrough may be emerging in the long-running tensions between Lebanon and Israel, as signals of direct negotiations raise cautious hopes of de-escalation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed officials to begin direct talks with Lebanon “as soon as possible” in the United States next week. However, continued Israeli strikes and conflicting political messaging suggest that any progress remains fragile, even as the development intersects with broader US-Iran ceasefire efforts.

Talks Offer Path, Violence Continues

The prospect of direct negotiations is being viewed as a significant diplomatic shift. Lebanon had earlier broken a long-standing political taboo by expressing willingness to engage directly with Israel to resolve outstanding disputes.

A confirmed timeline for talks, alongside a halt to Israeli bombardment, forced displacement and military operations, would mark a major step towards de-escalation. Such progress could also reinforce the fragile ceasefire framework involving the United States and Iran.

However, developments on the ground tell a more complex story. Lebanon’s health ministry reported that at least 303 people were killed in a fresh wave of Israeli strikes, with the toll expected to rise further. The continued violence underscores the gap between diplomatic signalling and military realities.

Conflicting Signals From Israel

Despite Netanyahu’s push for negotiations, Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz has indicated that military operations will persist, stating that “the war will not be stopped”.

Israel has long demanded the disarming of Hezbollah, a key sticking point in any negotiations. Israeli officials have also accused Lebanon’s leadership of failing to take sufficient action, with previous statements targeting the prime minister for allegedly not doing enough.

The timing of Netanyahu’s announcement is being closely analysed. On one hand, it presents a possible route to de-escalation that could stabilise the wider region. On the other, it allows Israel to frame the Lebanon front separately from its broader confrontation with Iran.

Whether the proposed talks translate into tangible progress will depend on actions on the ground, particularly any reduction in hostilities. For now, the situation remains poised between diplomacy and escalation.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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