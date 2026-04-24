‘Gaddar Kaun?’ Moosewala’s Lines Stir Buzz After AAP MPs Switch To BJP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sidhu Moosewala's father shared song lyrics referencing Rajya Sabha MPs.

The song 'Scapegoat' criticized nominations of non-Punjabi leaders to Rajya Sabha.

AAP's Punjab MPs, including Raghav Chadha, announced their merger with BJP.

Soon after seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party, led by Raghav Chadha, announced their merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Balkaur Singh shared a brief Facebook post.

The post featured two lines in Punjabi from his son Sidhu Moosewala’s track Scapegoat, without any accompanying explanation:

“Jo Raj Sabha hoeya, zimmvar dasso kaun? Hunn mainu loko oey gaddar dassso kaun?” ... “Tell me who is responsible for what happened with the Rajya Sabha? Oh people, tell me now, who is the traitor?”

He credited the lines to Moosewala and dated them April 2022.

Song’s Background And Reach

Released on April 11, 2022, Scapegoat features music by Mxrci and lyrics by Moosewala. As of April 24, 2026, the track has crossed 65 million views on YouTube.

The song had originally come out shortly after AAP’s Rajya Sabha nominations from Punjab.

‘Outsider’ Debate At The Time

Those nominations had drawn criticism for including leaders such as Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, who were not from Punjab, along with local names like Harbhajan Singh and industrialists Ashok Kumar Mittal and Sanjeev Arora, whose political roots in the state were questioned.

Moosewala, who had contested the 2022 Assembly election from Mansa on a Congress ticket, lost to AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla by 63,323 votes. He was killed on May 29, 2022.

Earlier Use In Political Context

The lines from Scapegoat have surfaced in political discussions before.

In 2023, Balkaur Singh had shared a reel using the same song following remarks by Pathak on river water sharing between Haryana and Punjab, which were widely interpreted in Punjab as linked to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal issue.

At that time, Bikram Singh Majithia also circulated Moosewala’s lyrics in criticism of AAP, while the party maintained the statements were being misread.

Punjab At The Centre Of The Shift

Six of the seven MPs who have moved are from Punjab, where AAP secured 92 out of 117 Assembly seats in 2022 and sent several leaders, including Chadha and Pathak, to Parliament.

Chadha, who has often described Punjab as “my soul”, is now set to join the BJP, a party that has not independently formed a government in the state. The development comes around 10 months before the next Assembly elections.

Political Reactions

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the departing MPs “gaddar” or traitors, questioning their electoral strength.

“There is no machine that can read minds. Tell me if there is… and if I can order one from Amazon!” he said at a press conference in Chandigarh.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal responded with a post on X, accusing the BJP of betraying Punjabis.

Chadha, on his part, said the AAP is “no longer working for the country, but for personal gain”.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, “The AAP has no ideology. This was natural. These MPs have no relevance in Punjab. AAP should remain aware, their 50 MLAs might join the BJP next! Only the MPs have left the party for now.”