Fuel Supply Safe For 2 Months, Govt Assures Amid Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amid rising tensions in the Middle East and rumours of fuel shortages in India, the government on Friday (March 27, 2026) issued a clarification, stating that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the country.

In a joint press conference, the Petroleum, External Affairs and Shipping ministries said supplies are secured for the next two months and urged the public not to panic.

Rumours Trigger Panic, Govt Reassures Public

The government said reports of long queues at petrol pumps were driven by misinformation.

“We have adequate quantities of petrol and diesel, and LPG and PNG are available; the lines at petrol pumps are merely due to rumors.”

It also noted that panic and speculation around fuel availability had increased over the past two days.

LPG Supply Partially Restored

Officials said 70% of commercial LPG supplies have been restored across the country.

Around 30,000 tonnes of gas have been delivered to commercial consumers, along with 30,000 five-kilogram cylinders.

Indians In Gulf Safe, No Immediate Risk

The government said all Indian citizens in the Gulf region are safe within the last 24 hours.

No Lockdown Under Consideration

Addressing concerns, the government clarified that there is no proposal to impose a lockdown.

“There is no need for a lockdown. There is no decision to impose a lockdown, and no such consideration has been made.”

It added that India has about 100,000 petrol pumps, of which 91,000 are operated by public sector undertakings, and reiterated that there is ample fuel availability.

Oil Prices Under Watch, Duties Reduced

The government acknowledged that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has pushed up global crude oil prices.

It said duties on petrol and diesel have been reduced and announced that fuel prices will be monitored through a mechanism reviewing rates every 15 days.