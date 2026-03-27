No, the government has clarified there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in the country. Supplies are secured for the next two months.
Fuel Supply Safe For 2 Months, Govt Assures Amid Rumours
In a joint press conference, the Petroleum, External Affairs and Shipping ministries said supplies are secured for the next two months and urged the public not to panic.
Amid rising tensions in the Middle East and rumours of fuel shortages in India, the government on Friday (March 27, 2026) issued a clarification, stating that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the country.
In a joint press conference, the Petroleum, External Affairs and Shipping ministries said supplies are secured for the next two months and urged the public not to panic.
Rumours Trigger Panic, Govt Reassures Public
The government said reports of long queues at petrol pumps were driven by misinformation.
“We have adequate quantities of petrol and diesel, and LPG and PNG are available; the lines at petrol pumps are merely due to rumors.”
It also noted that panic and speculation around fuel availability had increased over the past two days.
LPG Supply Partially Restored
Officials said 70% of commercial LPG supplies have been restored across the country.
Around 30,000 tonnes of gas have been delivered to commercial consumers, along with 30,000 five-kilogram cylinders.
Indians In Gulf Safe, No Immediate Risk
The government said all Indian citizens in the Gulf region are safe within the last 24 hours.
No Lockdown Under Consideration
Addressing concerns, the government clarified that there is no proposal to impose a lockdown.
“There is no need for a lockdown. There is no decision to impose a lockdown, and no such consideration has been made.”
It added that India has about 100,000 petrol pumps, of which 91,000 are operated by public sector undertakings, and reiterated that there is ample fuel availability.
Oil Prices Under Watch, Duties Reduced
The government acknowledged that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has pushed up global crude oil prices.
It said duties on petrol and diesel have been reduced and announced that fuel prices will be monitored through a mechanism reviewing rates every 15 days.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is there a shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in India?
Why are there queues at petrol pumps?
Queues at petrol pumps are reportedly due to misinformation and panic driven by rumors, not an actual fuel shortage. Adequate fuel is available.
Are Indian citizens in the Gulf region safe?
Yes, the government has stated that all Indian citizens in the Gulf region are safe and there is no immediate risk.
Is the government considering a lockdown?
No, the government has explicitly stated that there is no proposal or consideration to impose a lockdown.