'Gen Z Is Like Shivaji Maharaj': Uddhav Says Mocked 'Cockroaches' Will Shape India's Future

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uddhav Thackeray likened Gen Z to young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Thackeray criticised Centre for NEET leak, economic issues.

He urged supporting youth activism, not dismissing their opinions.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday drew a historical comparison between India's Gen Z and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, arguing that young people who have recently been mocked as "cockroaches" are following a long tradition of youth overcoming ridicule to bring about social and political change.

Speaking at a book launch event in Mumbai, Thackeray said history has repeatedly shown that transformative figures were often dismissed in their early years despite going on to leave a lasting impact.

Thackeray Compares Gen Z To Shivaji Maharaj

Addressing the gathering, Thackeray said the young people who have recently been labelled "cockroaches" largely belong to Generation Z and should not be underestimated because of their age.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Those who were insulted as 'cockroaches' belong to what we now call Generation Z roughly from the ages of thirteen or fourteen to twenty-seven or twenty-eight. Wasn't Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj just about that age when he captured Torna Fort at seventeen? Wasn't Sant Dnyaneshwar also very young when he wrote the Dnyaneshwari?"

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray says, "Those who were insulted as 'cockroaches' belong to what we now call Generation Z roughly from the ages of thirteen or fourteen to twenty-seven or twenty-eight. Wasn't Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj just about that… pic.twitter.com/W6NCbwEwDm — IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2026

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Drawing parallels with historical figures, Thackeray noted that both Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar achieved extraordinary milestones while still young despite facing resistance and scepticism.

Targets Centre Over NEET Paper Leak Debate

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also criticised the Centre's handling of the alleged NEET paper leak controversy and questioned comments made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He said, "Both faced tremendous opposition in their own time. Shivaji Maharaj fought the Mughal Empire despite being young... Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying When examination papers leak, why is she commenting on it? Is she there to justify paper leaks or to control inflation? The rupee is falling, but there is no discussion about that. Instead, people say that paper leaks somehow help students prepare better. This is absurd."

Thackeray argued that economic issues such as inflation and the weakening rupee deserved greater attention than attempts to defend the government's response to examination irregularities.

Youth Deserve Support, Not Ridicule

Referring to Shivaji Maharaj's early military achievements, Thackeray maintained that age should never be used to dismiss the aspirations or opinions of young people.

He praised students who participated in nationwide demonstrations over the alleged NEET paper leak, saying they played a key role in demanding accountability and the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to Thackeray, the youth demonstrated the strength of democratic participation at a time when many believed public engagement had weakened. He said their activism had injected fresh energy into democratic discourse and highlighted the importance of listening to younger generations instead of mocking them.

Gen Z Slang Finds Place In Parliament

Thackeray's remarks come as Gen Z expressions have increasingly entered political conversations during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Leaders from both the ruling alliance and the Opposition have adopted internet slang while debating the government's legislative agenda and its handling of the NEET controversy.

Among them, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj used the popular Gen Z phrase "clock it" while supporting the proposed legislation. Endorsing the Bill, she said, "Borrowing Gen Z's language, I would have to say that Modiji clocked it at providing this legislative solution."