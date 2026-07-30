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English NewsNewsIndia'Gen Z Is Like Shivaji Maharaj': Uddhav Says Mocked 'Cockroaches' Will Shape India's Future

'Gen Z Is Like Shivaji Maharaj': Uddhav Says Mocked 'Cockroaches' Will Shape India's Future

Uddhav Thackeray likens Gen Z to Shivaji Maharaj, saying young people mocked as 'cockroaches' are driving change through the NEET protests.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uddhav Thackeray likened Gen Z to young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
  • Thackeray criticised Centre for NEET leak, economic issues.
  • He urged supporting youth activism, not dismissing their opinions.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday drew a historical comparison between India's Gen Z and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, arguing that young people who have recently been mocked as "cockroaches" are following a long tradition of youth overcoming ridicule to bring about social and political change.

Speaking at a book launch event in Mumbai, Thackeray said history has repeatedly shown that transformative figures were often dismissed in their early years despite going on to leave a lasting impact.

Thackeray Compares Gen Z To Shivaji Maharaj

Addressing the gathering, Thackeray said the young people who have recently been labelled "cockroaches" largely belong to Generation Z and should not be underestimated because of their age.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Those who were insulted as 'cockroaches' belong to what we now call Generation Z roughly from the ages of thirteen or fourteen to twenty-seven or twenty-eight. Wasn't Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj just about that age when he captured Torna Fort at seventeen? Wasn't Sant Dnyaneshwar also very young when he wrote the Dnyaneshwari?"

 

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Drawing parallels with historical figures, Thackeray noted that both Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar achieved extraordinary milestones while still young despite facing resistance and scepticism.

Targets Centre Over NEET Paper Leak Debate

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also criticised the Centre's handling of the alleged NEET paper leak controversy and questioned comments made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He said, "Both faced tremendous opposition in their own time. Shivaji Maharaj fought the Mughal Empire despite being young... Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying When examination papers leak, why is she commenting on it? Is she there to justify paper leaks or to control inflation? The rupee is falling, but there is no discussion about that. Instead, people say that paper leaks somehow help students prepare better. This is absurd."

Thackeray argued that economic issues such as inflation and the weakening rupee deserved greater attention than attempts to defend the government's response to examination irregularities.

Youth Deserve Support, Not Ridicule

Referring to Shivaji Maharaj's early military achievements, Thackeray maintained that age should never be used to dismiss the aspirations or opinions of young people.

He praised students who participated in nationwide demonstrations over the alleged NEET paper leak, saying they played a key role in demanding accountability and the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to Thackeray, the youth demonstrated the strength of democratic participation at a time when many believed public engagement had weakened. He said their activism had injected fresh energy into democratic discourse and highlighted the importance of listening to younger generations instead of mocking them.

Gen Z Slang Finds Place In Parliament

Thackeray's remarks come as Gen Z expressions have increasingly entered political conversations during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Leaders from both the ruling alliance and the Opposition have adopted internet slang while debating the government's legislative agenda and its handling of the NEET controversy.

Among them, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj used the popular Gen Z phrase "clock it" while supporting the proposed legislation. Endorsing the Bill, she said, "Borrowing Gen Z's language, I would have to say that Modiji clocked it at providing this legislative solution."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Uddhav Thackeray compare Gen Z to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

Thackeray compared Gen Z to Shivaji Maharaj to highlight that young people, despite being mocked, follow a tradition of overcoming ridicule to drive social and political change. He argued that history shows transformative figures were often dismissed in their early years.

What historical examples did Thackeray use to support his comparison?

He cited Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who captured Torna Fort at 17, and Sant Dnyaneshwar, who wrote the Dnyaneshwari at a young age. Both achieved extraordinary milestones despite early resistance and skepticism.

What was Thackeray's criticism regarding the NEET paper leak controversy?

Thackeray criticized the Centre's handling of the NEET paper leak and questioned Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comments. He argued that economic issues like inflation and the weakening rupee deserve more attention.

How has Gen Z slang been incorporated into parliamentary discussions?

Gen Z expressions have increasingly entered political conversations during the Monsoon Session. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, for instance, used the phrase 'clock it' while supporting proposed legislation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shiv Sena UBT Gen Z DHarmendra Pradhan SHiv Sena (UBT)
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