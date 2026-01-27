Four Newly Elected Uddhav Thackeray Faction Corporators Go Missing In Maharashtra

Maharashtra News: Four newly elected corporators of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Kalyan–Dombivli have reportedly gone missing, triggering serious security concerns and political tension in the region. A missing persons complaint has been registered at the Kolsewadi police station, following which police have begun examining CCTV footage and call detail records and launched a search operation to trace them.

What Is The Case About?

Political activity has intensified in Kalyan–Dombivli after the election results. Of the 11 corporators elected on Shiv Sena (UBT) tickets, four have been uncontactable since January 16. The party claims that the corporators became unreachable from the very next day after the results were declared.

After several days of waiting and failed internal attempts to contact them, the matter is now being viewed through the lens of security concerns and possible political conspiracy. Shiv Sena (UBT) has accused the police of inaction and termed the issue extremely serious.

Missing Corporators In Maharashtra

The missing corporators have been identified as Madhur Mhatre, Kirti Dhone, Rahul Kot, and Swapnil Kene. All four were elected on Shiv Sena (UBT) tickets in the recent Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections. According to the party, their mobile phones have been switched off for the past 10 days, and they are not present at their homes.

Party leaders said repeated attempts were made to contact them through phone calls, messages, and official whips, but all efforts failed. In particular, two corporators from Kalyan East, Madhur Mhatre and advocate Kirti Dhone, have been missing since immediately after the election results, deepening suspicion.

Posters, Warnings, And Protest Plans

Following the disappearance, Shiv Sena (UBT) has adopted an aggressive stance. Party office-bearers submitted a written complaint at Kolsewadi police station, demanding a thorough probe into CCTV footage and call records. The party has alleged that no concrete action has been taken so far.

Senior leader and MP Sanjay Raut had earlier issued a public warning, stating that if swift action is not taken, the party will take to the streets in protest. Acting on his instructions, posters reading “Corporators Missing” have been put up at major junctions, roads, and public places in Kalyan East.

The posters carry photographs of the four corporators and appeal to the public to immediately contact the Shiv Sena (UBT) city office or the nearest party branch if they have any information about their whereabouts.

The investigation is ongoing, and police officials say efforts are being intensified to trace the missing corporators.