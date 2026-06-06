BJP govt stopped projects begun by Congress: Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI): Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP government in the state of halting projects initiated by the previous Congress regime and said the functioning of the current administration was "beyond understanding." Addressing reporters at his residence here, Gehlot alleged that several major projects launched during his tenure have been stalled and not even inaugurated by the present government.

"This government has stopped big projects. They are not even inaugurating them. It is difficult to understand what is happening in the government," he said.

Taking a swipe at the ruling dispensation, he questioned who was actually running the state. "Who is running the government? Is it the BJP, the party leadership or the RSS guiding the chief minister?" he said.

The former chief minister also said attempts by some politicians to project themselves as more powerful by undermining others ultimately fail.

"In politics, instead of undermining others to make oneself look bigger, one must focus on strengthening one's own position. Unfortunately, the trend is to pull others down and claim superiority," he said.

He added that such tactics do not succeed in the long run. "Only those will move ahead who work to enhance their own strengths. My message to all leaders is to work tirelessly to improve themselves," he said.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Gehlot raised concerns over the Great Nicobar project, backing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the issue.

In a social media post, he alleged that environmental damage was being justified in the name of defence and expressed concern over reported large-scale tree felling, destruction of coral reefs and displacement of local communities.

Gehlot said development must be sustainable and environmentally balanced, rather than driven by the interests of a few industrialists.

He also said climate conditions are worsening and stressed the need for public participation in environmental protection.

While governments must work with commitment, meaningful implementation of such initiatives is only possible when society actively participates, he emphasised. PTI AG AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)