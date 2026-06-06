IIT-Roorkee clarifies admission process for students below eligibility marks

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI): The Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee on Friday said candidates who do not currently meet the minimum Class 12 marks requirement for admission can still participate in the ongoing counselling process and will be allotted seats based on their JEE rank.

IIT-Roorkee, which conducted the national engineering entrance exam this year, said students with less than 75 per cent marks for general/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS categories or less than 65 per cent marks for SC/ST/PwD categories are "eligible to fill in your choices at present and seats will be allocated to you based on your rank".

The JEE (Advanced) is the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes at the IITs and several other premier engineering institutions across the country.

Under the current eligibility criteria, candidates seeking admission to IITs through JEE (Advanced) must either secure at least 75 per cent marks in Class 12 or equivalent examinations.

"For those students whose Class 12 (or equivalent) marks are less than 75 per cent (for general/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS categories) or less than 65 per cent (for SC/ST/PwD categories), please note the following: You are eligible to fill in your choices at present and seats will be allocated to you based on your rank," IIT-Roorkee said in a post on X.

It also asked such candidates to submit a revised scorecard meeting the required criteria by July 15.

"You need to send the revised score card with at least 75 per cent or 65 per cent as per your category by July 15 through the email orgjee@iitr.ac.in,” the institute said.

"On receipt of the same, admission will be given to whichever seat is allocated to you at the end of the 4th round," it added.

The CBSE has been embroiled in controversy after some Class 12 students claimed that the scanned copies of their answer sheets, uploaded by the board, did not match their handwriting, raising concerns about potential mismatches in its on-screen marking (OSM) system.

Students have expressed concern that the alleged discrepancies may have affected their marks, potentially impacting their academic prospects and college admissions.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet Secretariat announced the formation of a one-member committee to investigate the procurement of services for the OSM system by the CBSE. PTI KSH GJS ARI ARI

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