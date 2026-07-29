Farmers' Protest: MP Govt Raises Moong Procurement To 60% From 25%

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced three major decisions aimed at addressing the concerns raised by farmers.

State Agriculture Minister Andal Kansana said the decisions were taken after discussions with representatives of farmer organisations.

Moong Procurement Increased To 60%

Kansana said that under Government of India schemes, there is a provision for procuring 25% of moong from farmers.

He announced that the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to increase procurement to 60%.

This means the state government will now purchase 60% of moong from farmers instead of the earlier 25%.

Slot Booking Deadline Extended

The Agriculture Minister also announced a 10-day extension of the slot booking period.

Following discussions with farmer representatives, the government decided to extend the deadline from August 10 to August 20.

E-Token System Suspended

Kansana said the government has also addressed concerns related to the e-token system.

He stated that issues had emerged because of the new system and, based on the recommendations of a committee, food distribution through the e-token system has been suspended with immediate effect until necessary improvements are made.

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Farmer Organisations Remain Divided

Despite the government's announcements, farmer organisations failed to arrive at a consensus.

According to the information available, half of the farmer organisations agreed with the government's decisions, while the remaining groups opposed them.

Protest Continues At Ban Ganga Intersection

Farmers later gathered at the Ban Ganga intersection to continue their protest.

Police stopped the protesters by deploying dump trucks.

Following the government's announcement, protesting farmers were seen raising slogans around a kilometre from the Chief Minister's residence.

Earlier, a four-minister committee constituted to hear the farmers' demands held discussions with leaders of 16 farmer organisations.

Despite the meeting, the protesters continued their march towards the Chief Minister's residence, while senior police officers made announcements through loudspeakers urging them to disperse.

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