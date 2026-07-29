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English NewsNewsIndiaFarmers' Protest: MP Govt Raises Moong Procurement To 60% From 25%

Farmers' Protest: MP Govt Raises Moong Procurement To 60% From 25%

State Agriculture Minister Andal Kansana said the decisions were taken after discussions with representatives of farmer organisations.

Written By : Ambuj Pandey |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 10:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Farmer organizations split, half support government's decision, others oppose.
  • Protests continue at Baan Ganga Chowk despite farmer group divisions.
  • Police deployed dumpers to prevent protesting farmers from moving ahead.

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced three major decisions aimed at addressing the concerns raised by farmers.

State Agriculture Minister Andal Kansana said the decisions were taken after discussions with representatives of farmer organisations.

Moong Procurement Increased To 60%

Kansana said that under Government of India schemes, there is a provision for procuring 25% of moong from farmers.

He announced that the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to increase procurement to 60%.

This means the state government will now purchase 60% of moong from farmers instead of the earlier 25%.

Slot Booking Deadline Extended

The Agriculture Minister also announced a 10-day extension of the slot booking period.

Following discussions with farmer representatives, the government decided to extend the deadline from August 10 to August 20.

E-Token System Suspended

Kansana said the government has also addressed concerns related to the e-token system.

He stated that issues had emerged because of the new system and, based on the recommendations of a committee, food distribution through the e-token system has been suspended with immediate effect until necessary improvements are made.

ALSO READ: 'Magistrate, Not Home Minister, Gives Orders': BJP Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Claims On Police Action

Farmer Organisations Remain Divided

Despite the government's announcements, farmer organisations failed to arrive at a consensus.

According to the information available, half of the farmer organisations agreed with the government's decisions, while the remaining groups opposed them.

Protest Continues At Ban Ganga Intersection

Farmers later gathered at the Ban Ganga intersection to continue their protest.

Police stopped the protesters by deploying dump trucks.

Following the government's announcement, protesting farmers were seen raising slogans around a kilometre from the Chief Minister's residence.

Earlier, a four-minister committee constituted to hear the farmers' demands held discussions with leaders of 16 farmer organisations.

Despite the meeting, the protesters continued their march towards the Chief Minister's residence, while senior police officers made announcements through loudspeakers urging them to disperse.

ALSO READ: Union Minister Received National Horticulture Board Subsidy, Later Refunded It: Centre

Before You Go

LOK SABHA DEBATE: Opposition Questions NTA Over Paper Leak Issue, Demands Major Exam Reforms

Frequently Asked Questions

Have farmer organizations reached an agreement on the government's decision?

No, farmer organisations have failed to reach a consensus. Differences have emerged among various groups regarding the decision.

What is the general stance of farmer organizations on the government's decision?

Around half of the farmer organisations support the decision. The remaining groups, however, have expressed their opposition to it.

Where are farmers currently protesting?

Farmers are continuing their protest at Baan Ganga Chowk. They have gathered there despite existing divisions among their organizations.

What measures have the police taken against the protesters?

Police have deployed dumpers at the protest site. This action is intended to prevent the protesting farmers from moving ahead.

Published at : 29 Jul 2026 10:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farmers' Protests Breaking News Madhya Pradesh ABP Live Moong MP Govt Increases Moong Procurement Moong Procurement
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