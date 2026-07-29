No, farmer organisations have failed to reach a consensus. Differences have emerged among various groups regarding the decision.
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Farmers' Protest: MP Govt Raises Moong Procurement To 60% From 25%
State Agriculture Minister Andal Kansana said the decisions were taken after discussions with representatives of farmer organisations.
- Farmer organizations split, half support government's decision, others oppose.
- Protests continue at Baan Ganga Chowk despite farmer group divisions.
- Police deployed dumpers to prevent protesting farmers from moving ahead.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Have farmer organizations reached an agreement on the government's decision?
What is the general stance of farmer organizations on the government's decision?
Around half of the farmer organisations support the decision. The remaining groups, however, have expressed their opposition to it.
Where are farmers currently protesting?
Farmers are continuing their protest at Baan Ganga Chowk. They have gathered there despite existing divisions among their organizations.
What measures have the police taken against the protesters?
Police have deployed dumpers at the protest site. This action is intended to prevent the protesting farmers from moving ahead.
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