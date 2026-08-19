Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pradeep Rai won Supreme Court Bar Association presidency.

CJI Kant urged Bar-Bench cooperation, leadership by example.

Rai pledged full support, described CJI as fatherly figure.

Senior advocate Pradeep Rai, who was elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), on Wednesday described Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant as a “fatherly figure” and assured that the newly elected executive committee would work under his guidance.

The SCBA elections were held on Tuesday, with the results announced late in the night.

Rai Assures CJI Of Bar’s Support

Rai made the remarks after CJI Kant congratulated him on his election and emphasised the importance of maintaining a close and coordinated relationship between the judiciary and the Bar.

“Your Lordships' guidance is precious. You are the fatherly figures we can always approach,” Rai told the CJI.

CJI Kant said the Bar and the Bench were like a “small family”.

“We are a small family. We have always looked after each other and will continue to maintain that coordinated relationship,” the CJI said while congratulating all the newly elected office-bearers.

CJI Urges New SCBA Team To Lead By Example

CJI Kant expressed hope that the newly elected SCBA office-bearers would “lead the bar by example” and undertake initiatives aimed at helping young lawyers establish themselves in the profession.

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Rai, in response, assured the Bench of the Bar’s cooperation and support.

“My Lords, this Bar is entirely with your Lordships. We will cooperate 100 per cent and support the bench in every way,” Rai said.

Pradeep Rai Wins SCBA Presidential Election

Rai secured 822 votes in the SCBA election.

Senior Advocate Rahul Kaushik was elected vice-president, while advocate Pragya Baghel was elected secretary. Advocate Amarendra Kumar Singh was elected treasurer and advocate Meneesh Dubey was elected joint secretary.

Rai had previously served as SCBA vice-president and had promised to promote welfare measures for advocates during his election campaign.

Among his election promises were medical security cover of up to ₹50 lakh and merit-based scholarships for children of SCBA members, which earned him popular support.

Rai succeeds senior advocate Vikas Singh, who was elected SCBA president in 2025.

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