Fake Scientist Arrested At BARC As Mumbai Police Uncover Suspected Nuclear Data

In a startling twist following the arrest of a man posing as a scientist at Mumbai’s prestigious Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), investigators have reportedly uncovered suspicious nuclear-related documents and 14 maps from the accused. Authorities are now examining the recovered material to determine whether it contains any classified or confidential information related to India’s nuclear research.

A Web Of Deception Unravels

The accused, identified as Akhtar Qutubuddin Hussaini, was apprehended in Versova last week. According to police sources, he had been impersonating a BARC scientist under multiple aliases. During the raid, officers seized fake passports, Aadhaar and PAN cards, along with counterfeit BARC identity badges, one naming him Ali Raza Hussain and another Alexander Palmer.

International Links Under The Scanner

Investigators have traced multiple international calls made by Hussaini in recent months, raising suspicions of foreign connections possibly tied to the alleged nuclear data. Authorities are now carefully examining his call records to determine whether he was in contact with overseas networks or handlers.

A Long Trail Of False Identities

The probe has uncovered that Hussaini has a history of deception spanning decades. Back in 2004, he was deported from Dubai after claiming to be a scientist with access to “classified information.” Despite that, he continued to travel internationally, to Dubai, Tehran, and other locations, using forged passports and fake identities.

Fake Passports And A Ghost Address

Hussaini, originally from Jamshedpur, reportedly sold his ancestral property in 1996 but continued to use the old address to obtain fraudulent documents with the help of former contacts.

Sources revealed that his brother, Adil Hussaini, had introduced him to Munazzil Khan, a resident of Jharkhand. Police believe Khan helped forge two fake passports for the brothers under the names Hussaini Mohammad Adil and Nasimuddin Syed Adil Hussaini. Both documents carried the long-defunct Jamshedpur address, now under investigation.

Brotherhood Of Crime

Authorities suspect the Hussaini brothers used these fake passports to travel abroad under false identities. Interestingly, Adil Hussaini was recently arrested by Delhi Police, though Akhtar attempted to mislead investigators by claiming his sibling had died years ago.

More Names Emerge In The Forgery Network

The police have also identified another suspect, Ilyas Khan, the brother of Munazzil Khan, who is now wanted by law enforcement. Ilyas allegedly provided Akhtar Hussaini with fake educational certificates, including forged school and college degrees to bolster his fabricated identity as a scientist.

Wanted In Meerut For Provocation Case

Further checks revealed that Akhtar Hussaini is also wanted by Meerut police in a separate case involving incitement and attempts to stir discontent against the Uttar Pradesh government.