New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI): The use of drones to transport narcotics, arms and explosives, cryptocurrency-enabled terror financing, online radicalisation and misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) were among the key issues discussed at a two-day anti-terror conference that concluded here on Friday.

Giving details of the discussions, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Rakesh Aggarwal said the first technical session focussed on "organised crime and terrorism nexus", with particular emphasis on the threat posed by drones.

"The challenge is that drones are a very low-cost but highly effective tool used for transporting narcotics, arms, cash and explosives," Aggarwal said.

"Now, since it is low cost, even if you shoot it down, how many (would you shoot)? So I think it's an asymmetric kind of situation. So the challenge is how to block these drones," he added.

He said the challenge was to develop an effective mechanism to prevent unauthorised drones from entering the country, similar to physical barriers that prevent people from crossing the border.

Punjab has faced the maximum drone threat, with the highest number of drone crossings recorded in the state, the NIA chief said while briefing reporters after the conclusion of the anti-terror conference.

The second session focused on radicalisation, particularly the use of online platforms to spread extremist content. Aggarwal highlighted the availability of radicalising material on platforms like Facebook, Meta, Telegram, Signal, besides other websites and open-source material.

He said magazines and newsletters published by terrorist groups, along with glorification of their activities or exaggerated accounts of atrocities against some people, were also being projected on these platforms.

"And of course there are other means of radicalisation. The radicalisation through physical means, gatherings, and prisons being used for networking, among others," the NIA DG said.

The third session was on cross-border terror financing, with a focus on the challenges posed by cryptocurrencies, which are difficult to crack and can conceal the identities of senders and receivers without leaving any trail, Aggarwal said.

The fourth session was on international cooperation on combating cross-border terrorism.

He said India had achieved "good successes" in securing the return of fugitives from other countries and the number is increasing continuously. However, he underlined that there were a lot of challenges in securing international cooperation.

"This is a very technical kind of a subject because we deal with how to get evidence from other countries and there are very formal mechanisms of mutual legal assistance requests and letters rogatory," he said.

Discussions were held on how to use these channels more effectively, he added.

Aggarwal said 303 fugitives had been brought back to India since 1999, including 72 so far this year. The corresponding figures were 69 in 2025, 43 in 2024, 37 in 2023, 40 in 2022, 23 in 2021, 8 in 2020 and 11 in 2019.

The fifth session was on the use of technology in countering cross-border terror offences, particularly artificial intelligence. Discussions covered the use of AI by terrorist groups and law enforcement agencies "to counter propaganda" as well as challenges related to SIM cards, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended two technical sessions also -- one on the nexus between organised crime and terrorism and the other on the use of technology to counter cross-border terrorism, Aggarwal said.

The sixth anti-terror conference organised by the NIA concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening India's collective counter-terrorism architecture through closer coordination between central and state agencies, intelligence-led investigations and effective prosecution of terror cases, an official statement said.

The two-day event, held on November 19 and 20 at DRDO Bhawan here, was organised around the theme of 'Cross-Border Terrorism' and brought together senior officers of state police forces, central agencies and other stakeholders, it said.

The conference was attended by 40 DGs/heads of state police and central agencies and 230 participants from anti-terror investigation units of the states, said the statement issued by the NIA.

It was inaugurated by Shah in the presence of Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, senior officers of central and state agencies and other dignitaries. PTI AKV RHL

RHL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)