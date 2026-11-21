Haridwar, Nov 20 (PTI): Uttarakhand BJP's state working committee meeting is set to take place in Haridwar on November 21 and 22, with preparations for the two-day meeting in full swing.

Key leaders, including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state in-charge Ram Madhav and co-in-charge Bansuri Swaraj, are expected to attend.

The meeting is highly significant as it will be the final working committee session before the state elections. The agenda includes reviewing the organisation's past work, planning upcoming programmes, and formulating an electoral roadmap.

Speaking to PTI, BJP state vice-president and former cabinet minister Swami Yatishwaranand said the two-day extended working committee meeting will be held at Prem Nagar Ashram in Haridwar, and the session will focus on reviewing the organisation's previous activities and outlining future initiatives.

He said that on November 21, office-bearers from all BJP wings and cells, along with district presidents, will attend the meeting.

"Their work will be evaluated, and they will receive directives regarding upcoming programmes," he added.

The second day will see the participation of the party's elected representatives, including MLAs, district panchayat presidents, municipal and town panchayat chairpersons, block heads, state government ministers, and all state-level party office-bearers.

BJP District President Ashutosh Sharma noted that this will be the final working committee meeting ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand elections, after which the party will shift its full focus to election preparations.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government in the state for a third consecutive term. PTI COR SPY SPY RUK

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