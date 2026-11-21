Leh/Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI): Police on Friday night withdrew arrangements made to ensure compliance with a prohibitory order imposed against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in Leh, officials said.

Police also said that Wangchuk had not been placed under house arrest, amid allegations by the activist that he was confined to his residence after being removed from a protest site and escorted home on November 11.

"Police arrangements which (were) placed to ensure compliance with prohibitory order have been withdrawn," Leh district police said on X.

The clarification came after Wangchuk claimed that security personnel had been deployed outside his residence, restricting his movement.

"ADM Leh has passed a prohibitory order against Shri Sonam Wangchuk. It is clarified that he was not put under any house arrest as has been claimed," it said.

Wangchuk, a prominent member of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), earlier claimed that around 20-25 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed outside his residence, restricting his movement.

In a video message shared on his social media accounts, including X and Facebook, the activist alleged that security personnel, vehicles and tents had been stationed outside his house, with armed personnel deployed on all sides.

He also announced his intention to challenge the restrictions on his movement before appropriate legal forums, including the magistrate, high court and Supreme Court, questioning how a person could be prevented from participating in a peaceful protest without being formally arrested.

Wangchuk had alleged that the restrictions were imposed as he and other activists, including leaders of the LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), were preparing for a sit-in protest over various demands concerning Ladakh.

The proposed protest was also linked to concerns over the timing of the upcoming elections to the Autonomous Hill Development Councils, scheduled for December 4. PTI AB

PRK

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