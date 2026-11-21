New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI): A day after the UN's top court ruled that Myanmar "committed genocide" against the Rohingya group in 2017, India on Friday said it has "taken note of the verdict" and asserted that New Delhi "consistently supported" the safe, speedy and sustainable return of the displaced Rohingya people from Rakhine state.

At his bi-weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked to comment on the historic judgment by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"On the ICJ verdict… we have taken note of the verdict. India has consistently supported safe, speedy and sustainable return of the displaced Rohingya people from the Rakhine state," Jaiswal said.

"To this end, India had earlier, as you would be aware, supported Rohingya camps in Bangladesh with relief supplies in five tranches under Operation Insaniyat. We have also supported the Rakhine State Development Programme in Myanmar for this purpose," he added.

The International Court of Justice on Thursday ruled that Myanmar "committed genocide" against the Rohingya in the northern Rakhine state during the 2017 "clearance operations", in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

The top UN court also ordered the Southeast Asian nation to allow the tens of thousands of people who fled the violence to return home.

The case against Myanmar concerning alleged violations of the Genocide Convention was brought by The Gambia in November, 2019.

ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa said the court, in a 9-6 decision, found that Myanmar "has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine state, in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention".

Bangladesh, which hosts over one million Rohingya refugees, welcomed the judgment, describing it as a significant development for justice and resolving the protracted refugee crisis.

Most of the Rohingya refugees fled Myanmar's Rakhine state to evade persecution after a 2017 army crackdown in their homeland.

Jaiswal was also asked how India viewed the recent meeting of the leaders from Russia, China, and the US, who sat for a trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China.

"So, we have taken note of this meeting between the three APEC member countries. We await a fuller accounting of the concrete outcomes of the meeting before offering our assessment. So, that is what we have to say," he said.

Another query was related to the recent Quad Summit held in Manila.

The summit seemed to have been hosted by the US in Manila. Does this mean that India has now "relinquished its chairmanship, presidency of the Quad", and that there will not be a Quad Summit in India in the near future, or does India still hope to host a Quad Summit over here, a reporter asked.

"We had the Quad Summit in Manila, and the four leaders of the Quad member countries met. We issued a statement, which you would have seen. There were some concrete outcomes which came out of it, including a Quad Business Leaders Forum, which is to be held next year, I think.

"Also on emerging technologies, AI, maritime surveillance, on cable connectivity in the region, on several of these issues, including cybersecurity cooperation, and on security matters. So, the statement of the leaders is very clear that all these items, these decisions are practical cooperation, delivering good for people and countries in the Indo-Pacific region. In so far as the question of chairmanship is concerned, let me come back to you with details on that," he added.

Jaiswal, when asked about some statements coming out of the US Commission of International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) levelling allegations against the Indian government in connection with voter rolls, said, "On USCIRF, I want to repeat what I have said earlier that we see it as a biased organisation with a blatantly political agenda, and I don't think an organisation which is so prejudiced needs to be taken seriously." PTI KND

PRK

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