Dressed In Red Saree, Mahua Mitra Hosts Reception 2 months After German Wedding — See Pics

Leaders from across party lines gathered in New Delhi on Tuesday evening to celebrate the wedding reception of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra. The event, hosted at Hotel Lalit, came more than two months after the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Germany on May 30.

The newlyweds made a stylish appearance at the reception. Moitra wore a red saree adorned with intricate golden embroidery and paired it with traditional gold jewellery. Misra opted for a classic white traditional ensemble with a red embroidered border.

To Mahua & Pinaki 💕

Wishing the best always ! @MahuaMoitra pic.twitter.com/5QWZu0dHiA — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) August 5, 2025

Photos circulating on social media captured the couple warmly welcoming guests and receiving blessings from friends and colleagues in politics and public life.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was seen seated at a dinner table alongside Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan. Several leaders, including Trinamool MP Sagarika Ghose, Samajwadi Party’s Virendra Singh, and NCP MP Supriya Sule, extended warm wishes to the couple.

“Wishing beautiful bride @MahuaMoitra and Pinaki Misra every happiness at their lovely reception this evening. Big congratulations,” wrote Ghose.

Trinamool MP and actress Rachna Banerjee shared snippets from the reception on Instagram, while Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Trinamool’s Saayoni Ghosh also shared their congratulations online.

The event was marked by camaraderie and cross-party bonhomie, with political rivals coming together to celebrate a personal milestone in the lives of two well-known parliamentarians.

Moitra and Misra’s union, first made public with their wedding in Germany, has since drawn wide attention, both for its surprise element and the warm response it has received from political and public circles alike.