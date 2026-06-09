DK Shivakumar Takes Bite From Apples, Tosses Them Into Crowd; Video Goes Viral

A video of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar tossing apples into a crowd after taking a bite from one has gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions online.

The incident took place during Shivakumar's visit to Horahalli in Kanakapura, where he received a grand welcome from supporters. As part of the reception, locals presented him with a massive "Gajamala", an oversized garland made of fresh apples and flowers.

In the viral clip, Shivakumar can be seen plucking an apple from the garland, taking a bite, and then throwing apples toward cheering supporters gathered at the venue. The crowd responded enthusiastically, with many trying to catch the fruits as they were tossed into the air.

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar takes a bite of an apple and throws it into the crowd for them to eat; Congress Supporters scramble to grab it! pic.twitter.com/YDeXGQWwwW — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 9, 2026

According to his office, the elaborate apple garland was arranged by local residents as a gesture of appreciation and support during his visit to the region.

Shivakumar Takes Bengaluru Metro

The video surfaced shortly after Shivakumar undertook a highly publicised Bengaluru Metro journey. Earlier in the day, he travelled on the city's metro network from Vidhana Soudha to Silk Institute, switching lines at Majestic and interacting with fellow passengers along the way.

During the trip, Shivakumar reportedly read newspapers, posed for selfies, greeted commuters, and distributed chocolates to children. His office said the metro ride was aimed at experiencing public transport like an ordinary citizen and avoiding disruption to Bengaluru residents through special "zero-traffic" arrangements.

The latest video from Kanakapura has since gained traction online, with supporters praising the leader's informal interaction with the crowd while critics questioned the optics of throwing food items during a public event.