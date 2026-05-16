‘Did Not Criticise Youth’: CJI Surya Kant Defends ‘Cockroach’ Remark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJI clarifies

He expressed pride in India's youth as the nation's strength.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has clarified his remarks that sparked controversy over the use of the terms “cockroach” and “parasite,” saying his comments were misinterpreted and were never directed at the country’s youth. In a statement issued by the CJI, Justice Surya Kant said sections of the media had presented his remarks out of context. He explained that his comments were aimed at individuals who use fake degrees to enter respected professions such as law and media, thereby depriving deserving and honest young people of opportunities.

'Was Referring To People Who Used ...'

“I did not criticise the youth of this country. I was referring to people who have entered respected professions, including advocacy and media, using forged degrees. I described such individuals as ‘parasites’ on society,” he said.

The Chief Justice added that he takes pride in India’s younger generation and considers them the nation’s true strength.

“I am proud of India’s youth. Every young person inspires me. I consider both present and future generations as pillars of a developed India,” he stated.

What Is The Controversy?

The controversy began during a court hearing on Friday, May 15, when the Chief Justice reprimanded a petitioner who had complained about not being granted the designation of ‘senior advocate’. During the hearing, Justice Surya Kant remarked that the title of senior advocate was not a decorative label to be demanded from the court.

He also criticised the Bar Council of India for allegedly failing to scrutinise individuals who entered the legal profession using fake degrees.

It was during this hearing that the Chief Justice made remarks that later drew criticism. He had said that some youths in society behave “like cockroaches” and, when unable to secure jobs or positions in professions, turn to media, social media, RTI activism or other forms of activism to attack others.

Several people condemned the remarks, calling them insulting to unemployed youth and social activists. However, the Chief Justice has now clarified that his comments were not intended to target young people and reiterated his admiration for India’s youth.